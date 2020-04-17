‘Talking Kitty’ YouTube Fans Reeling After Founder Steve Cash Dies by Suicide

Fans of YouTube‘s Talking Kitty channel are reeling today, after it was reported that founder Steve Cash died by suicide. Cash garnered millions of fans over the years, by creating videos that featured him talking to his cats as if they were humans. He had previously been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder and depression, per TMZ.

Cash’s wife, Celia DeCosta Cash, revealed the tragic news in a Facebook post, writing, “This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.”

Many of Cash’s fans have since taken to social media to mourn his loss. “RIP Steve Cash (#SteveCash83 from YouTube) We will all miss him,” one fan tweeted. “He made smiles on many people’s faces with his content, he was an amazing guy. It’s so sad to hear about this. He was a major part of my childhood. Rest in peace dude, we all love you and miss you.” Scroll down to see more heartfelt messages from Cash’s fans.

A beloved YouTuber by the name of Steve Cash, the owner of Sylvester the talking cat passed away yesterday at the age of 40 from suicide.. #NOTCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/yHDfmFJCx2 — callmehiggins (@darindazzler) April 17, 2020

2. Do not let a persons outward success indicate what kind of inward struggle a person has dictate how you see them. Gentlemen, please know that you are never – EVER alone. People love you. People care for you. And people can help. Help is there! — Ryan Hall (@ryanhallwrites) April 17, 2020

4. Life will get dark. Life will get bleak. But hold on with everything you’ve got. It will absolutely get better. Depression is evil, demonic, and devastating. But – and please feel me here – it will get better. You don’t have to go at it alone. People want to help! #stevecash — Ryan Hall (@ryanhallwrites) April 17, 2020

So sad to hear about the death of the wonderful Steve Cash. The creator of Sylvester the talking kitty. Rainbow Bridge has a new guardian of all its kitty cats now 😢 #stevecash #sylvesterthetalkingkitty #MentalHealthAwareness #bekind #MentalHealthMatters #ripsteve — 𝓛𝓮𝔁𝓲𝓮 (@LexieAshmore) April 17, 2020

Rest in peace Steve Cash, creator of Talking Kitty Cat youtube channel, you’ll never be forgotten 😢💔 — ShowMeCats (@HippiePanda96) April 17, 2020

@Cash83Steve I never met this man but here I am shedding a tear hearing of his death after his ongoing battle with depression. Such a huge fan of Talking Kitty & those videos cheered my dark days up. Thoughts to all your family & friends 🌹RIP Steve Cash#Sylvester #TalkingKitty — TeleWatcher (@tele_watcher) April 17, 2020

I can not express how saddened I am to hear of the amazing Steve Cash’s passing 💔 he brought such joy to so many dispute suffering so badly himself with Mental health problems. May you leave your Demons behind and find peace with Gibson, my heart goes out to his family & pets 💜 https://t.co/k98DCZKl58 — Leanne 🐱🇪🇺 (@MattLenC) April 17, 2020

Is it true that Steve Cash from the Sylvester Talking Kitty series passed away yesterday? Devastating to hear. — Wendy Rotonto (@RotontoWendy) April 17, 2020

Steve Cash, creator of the viral Talking Kitty series on YouTube, lost his battle with bipolar depression. He was very open about his struggles and getting help. I can’t imagine what his family are going through right now. Rest easy man 😢 — Whitney (@FantasticWhit84) April 17, 2020

Man this one hurts! RIP Steve, fly away and tell Gibby hi for us💔 — April💋 (@April361Diva) April 17, 2020

I watched all his videos from the beginning he was amazing,I dont understand why 😭 he was so talented and music in the videos he made I’m shocked — AnnaChambers7918 (@AnnaChambers791) April 17, 2020

He tried, he was on meds for a long time, but sometimes they only do so much. — Quarantined Harleen (@Sixxsyxsixx) April 17, 2020

This is sad. Been following Steve on YouTube forever. — Janelle Downey (@janelledowney) April 17, 2020

Steve Cash has died. I am beyond heartbroken. — Lindsey (@Linze871) April 17, 2020

RIP a legend… Im in shock… Steve Cash, the creator of the Talking Kitty videos with Sylvester, Gibson, Random Kitty, Gibbyson, and GG took his life yesterday…



Thank you Steve for your hilarious videos… They used to make me snile when I felt down… rest easy… — MlSTY – COMMISSIONS ARE OPEN (@MlSTYPOO) April 17, 2020

Rest In Peace, Steve. You will never ever be forgotten. 💔💔💔💔💔 — Meredith Silverman🧷 (@archangelcrew) April 17, 2020

Rest In Peace friend! — Nisa Hooper (@NisaHooper) April 17, 2020

RIP Steve. My son and I really loved your videos. — Kristen Platt (@kriplatt0531) April 17, 2020

I’m heartbroken! What a gift he brought to us with his hilarious channel! Sending strength and love to his family (and pets)! — Jenny Theresa (@jennyb628) April 17, 2020

So very sorry to read this. How sad, my heart goes out to him, his family, his pets. — Naya1229 (@Naya1229) April 17, 2020