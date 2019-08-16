Taco Bell Testing Hash Brown-Stuffed Breakfast Burrito

The fast food breakfast wars are heating up. Just as Burger King announced three new Maple Waffle Sandwiches, Taco Bell upped the ante with the debut of a brand-new breakfast burrito that’s loaded with deliciousness: the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito. The burrito joins an growing list of breakfast items at the fast food chain, including several other breakfast burritos.

According to Delish, the new on-the-go breakfast menu item is “loaded” with eggs, nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, and your choice of sausage or bacon. It also boasts hash browns that, instead of being served on the side, are rolled up along with the other items in a warm flower tortilla.

The dish can be ordered individually for $1.99 or as part of a breakfast meal, which includes a medium drink and an additional hash brown on the side, for $4.19.

Unfortunately, those hoping to sink their teeth into the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito will have to make a trip to Nashville, as the breakfast item is currently only being rolled out in the city for a test run. Should it prove to be popular, it’s likely that it will expand to other locations across the country.

The Mexican-style fast food chain still has plenty of surprises up its sleeves, though, for those unable to pack their bags and head to Music Row for an early-morning breakfast meal. The beloved fast food chain just announced that one fan-favorite menu item is set to return to menus for the fourth time.

The Triple Double Crunchwrap is currently back on menus for a limited time. The giant Crunchwrap is stuffed with “triple the nacho sauce, triple the crunch, and triple the beef” of the Crunchwrap Supreme. It also features diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and sour cream, all packed into a crunchy tortilla shell.

Like the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, the Triple Double Crunchwrap can be purchased as a standalone item for $3.49 or as part of a meal, with The Triple Double Crunchwrap Box, featuring a medium drink, a Triple Double Crunchwrap, a crunchy taco, and cinnamon twists, for $5.

The chain has also rolled out the new Cherry Sunset Freeze, “a frosty pineapple drink with swirls of delicious cherry flavor woven throughout.” Available for the price of $2.39, customers can nab a mega deal by scoring the Cherry Sunset Freeze every day from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. for just $1.