Taco Bell Ditching Drive Thrus to Sell Alcohol in Hundreds of New Locations

Taco Bell is bringing alcohol to a select number of new locations but will be forced to ditch the drive-thru option in order to accommodate the change.

Over the next five years, the fast-food chain is planning to open 350 “Cantina”-style locations that will be serving alcoholic drinks, E! News reports. While Taco Bell is being forced to get rid of the drive-thru option, it’s a small price to pay for customers looking forward to enjoying a frozen margarita to go with a Double Decker Taco.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The redesigned dining locations will be appearing in major cities such as Nashville, New York, Pittsburgh and Detroit. In Manhattan alone, there will be more than 50 new locations.

Taco Bell announced the plan to sell alcohol at select locations back in 2015.

“Taco Bell Cantina restaurants will be the first and only Taco Bell restaurants to serve alcohol to customers who are of legal drinking age,” Taco Bell wrote on its website.

“The San Francisco restaurant will serve beer and wine only, while Wicker Park will serve, beer, wine, sangria and twisted Freezes. Cantina restaurants will also feature a new tapas-style menu of shareable appetizers — including nachos and rolled tacos — during designated hours each evening, in addition to the standard Taco Bell Menu,” the company added.

The first “Cantina” store was opened in 2016 in Las Vegas. It’s been massively popular and has been dubbed the “Taco Bell of the future.”

At the Sin City spot, Taco Bell offers movable tablets, digital menus, unique tapas menus and huge TVs.

“These new urban restaurants are a critical part of our growth strategy in markets where people experience our brand differently,” said CEO Brian Niccol. “Today’s consumers are living in more urban settings and our new restaurants cater to their lifestyle in adapting our traditional restaurant concept to fit their modern needs.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!