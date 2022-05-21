Taco Bell Revives Recent Fan Favorite Menu Option for Limited Time

✖

Taco Bell is rolling in praise with the return of the Mexican pizza to their menu. The fan-favorite delicacy is back where customers can get their hands on it, but it is hardly alone in making a return appearance on the menu.

The restaurant chain is about to bring the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa back to the fold. According to ChewBoom, it is in response to "overwhelming fan demand" for the cheesy concoction. When asked how much cheese was too much, customers looked up confused and said, "too much?"

Thus the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa was born, with six-month-old cheddar toasted outside of the chalupa shell, while more cheese, seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, tomatoes, and lettuce fill out the treat. If you're not in the mood for the beef Taco Bell serves, you can sub in chicken or steak. There is also the vegetarian option filled with black beans.

Customers can purchase the toasted creation separately or as part of one of its cravings boxes. Taco Bell currently offers a regular box and a deluxe box, with the regular box coming with a crunchy taco, cinnamon twists, and a drink. The deluxe box adds a chicken chalupa to the mix and a 5-layer beef burrito and chips with nacho cheese sauce instead of cinnamon twists.

Some customers could be upset at the latter box since, for years, that has been the average cravings box offering. Now labeling it as deluxe turns it into something unexpected for those who haven't been out for a while.

Between this chalupa, nacho fries and the return of the Mexican pizza, how long until the future from Demolition Man is confirmed. What is left standing against the Bell when put in direct competition with McDonald's or KFC? Who doesn't want a taco at any given moment of the day? Can't say the same about a cheeseburger or bucket of chicken. Drizzle some hot sauce on there and keep telling yourself the meat is high quality.