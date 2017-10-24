Taco Bell Announces New Kit-Kat Quesadillas

After the success of the Doritos Locos Tacos, Taco Bell is taking another shot at combining a highly popular snack with one of the restaurant’s standard menu options. This time, the fast-food chain announced the new “Chocoladilla,” which is a quesadilla packed with Kit Kats.

🚨@tacobell is not the hero we deserve, it’s the one we NEED. Please roll this out nationwide! #CHOCOLADILLA pic.twitter.com/6CPr1RjIFc — Jack Skellington 💀 (@JRussTerrier) October 19, 2017

According to Consumerist, the latest offering from the taco chain offers a grilled quesadilla that is stuffed with either melted Kit Kats or Twix candy bars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Taco Bell Ditching Drive-Thrus to Sell Alcohol in Hundreds of New Locations

The Chocolodilla is making a test run at select locations in Wisconsin, according to Fox News. While the sweet snack is making its US debut, it actually was tested out in several countries abroad already, Brand Eating reports.

The menu item was first introduced in other countries as the “Chocoladilla,” but it may be getting a new name for sale in the US.

For those interesting in scarfing down some Chocolodillas, the good news is that it won’t cause a big hit on your wallet. The Kit Kat quesadillas will be selling for just $1 a piece.

Last year, Taco Bell created a quesadilla stuffed with Kit Kats. Now it’s HERE! Kinda. The Kit Kat ‘Chocoladilla’ is available in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Em0vODyEiQ — Johnny Marks (@DJJohnnyMarks) October 20, 2017

Reddit user kgjettaIV claimed to have tried the Twix version and said that it wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great, either.

More: McDonald’s Franchisees Reveal Chain’s Secrets

“I was hoping for something good as I really enjoy a Twix bar every now and then and while it wasn’t perfect it was pretty good,” the user wrote.

After the news surfaced on the internet, a number of social media users shared their reaction to the Kit Kat Quesadilla. See what Twitter is saying about the new Taco Bell item below.

You take away @drpepper and bring in this abomination. Why? @tacobell — Samhainous (josh) (@samhainous) October 24, 2017