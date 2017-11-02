Is Taco Bell Adding French Fries to Its Menu?

Listen up, Taco Bell fans — the fast food chain may be making an addition to its menu.

Former Blink 182 band member Mark Hoppus started the commotion when he tweeted about Taco Bell and Del Taco, calling the decision between the two a “Sophie’s Choice of fast food.”

“Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food,” he wrote.

Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food. — mark hoppus (@markhoppus) October 30, 2017

Taco Bell soon responded to Hoppus, igniting hope in the hearts of Taco Bell lovers everywhere.

That just might change soon, Mark. 😏 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 31, 2017

“That just might change soon, Mark,” the chain wrote.

Understandably, fans immediately began freaking out over the news.

Oh my godddd Taco Bell fries? Get out — Meredith Williams (@meredithkw) October 31, 2017

I never thought I could feel so in touch with another person, then you drop this?… Same. — Jeffrey Pallotta (@JeffreyPallotta) October 30, 2017

just when I thought you couldn’t get any better. @tacobell, you never cease to amaze me 😍😍😍 — Jamie (@yamiejates) October 31, 2017

Hoppus later noted that if necessary, someone could, in fact, drive to both Taco Bell and Del Taco for tacos and fries, therefore creating the musician’s ideal meal.

It has been brought to my attention that, theoretically, one could get Taco Bell and then drive to Del Taco for fries. In theory. Maybe. — mark hoppus (@markhoppus) October 30, 2017

Sure, pairing french fries with Mexican food might be unconventional, but does it matter if it tastes good?

