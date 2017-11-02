Is Taco Bell Adding French Fries to Its Menu?

Trending

Listen up, Taco Bell fans — the fast food chain may be making an addition to its menu.

Former Blink 182 band member Mark Hoppus started the commotion when he tweeted about Taco Bell and Del Taco, calling the decision between the two a “Sophie’s Choice of fast food.”

“Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food,” he wrote.

Taco Bell soon responded to Hoppus, igniting hope in the hearts of Taco Bell lovers everywhere.

“That just might change soon, Mark,” the chain wrote.

Understandably, fans immediately began freaking out over the news.

Hoppus later noted that if necessary, someone could, in fact, drive to both Taco Bell and Del Taco for tacos and fries, therefore creating the musician’s ideal meal.

Sure, pairing french fries with Mexican food might be unconventional, but does it matter if it tastes good?

