Taco Bell’s Craziest Menu Items of All Time

If you’re a Taco Bell addict, you know how strange the fast food chain’s menu can get.

The infamous Doritos Locos tacos arguably changed the chain’s game, encouraging brand crossover and truly thinking outside the bun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

All of a sudden things like Cheetos burritos and something called a Kit Kat Chocoladilla appeared on menus across the country, making even the most experienced of Fourth Meal indulgers wonder, why? And then the chain introduced breakfast, further widening the outlandish possibilities.

Scroll through to check out the most ridiculous Taco Bell menu items of all time.

French Toast Chalupa

What’s your go-to for the most important meal of the day? If your debit card is sick of swiping left at Taco Bell on your way to work, you’re in for a pretty outrageous treat. Starting in Dayton, Ohio, Taco Bell is testing a new chalupa made with a French toast shell at locations in the midwest city.

The new menu item will sell for $2.49 and features scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage crumbles and a side of syrup.

Naked Egg Taco

Staying with breakfast for a moment, the Naked Egg Taco came after the success of the Naked Chicken Chalupa (don’t worry, we’ll get to that, too).

Starting Aug. 31, customers can get potato bites, cheese and bacon or sausage all wrapped inside a fried egg “shell” for just $1.99.

Waffle Taco

If sweet and savory is more your breakfast style, try the Waffle Taco made of a round, fried waffle wrapped around a sausage patty or bacon, with scrambled eggs, cheese and syrup on the side.

Firecracker Burrito

For the most daring of the daring only, the firecracker burrito combines the usual rice, beef, cheese and red tortilla strips with none other than nostalgia-soaked “popping crystals” similar to the popular Pop Rocks candy. The popping crystals are cayenne flavored and can cause a fizzy feeling in your burrito-filled mouth for 20 cents extra.

If testing goes well at the four Taco Bell stores where it’s currently available, you’ll be able to order it cheesy or spicy (loaded with chipotle sauce).

Naked Chicken Chalupa

The infamous Naked Chicken Chalupa was unfairly ripped from menus in 2017 just a month after it went over with surprisingly positive reviews after being tested in select locations for months. It was the first taco shell to be made entirely of fried chicken and started at $2.99.

Naked Chicken Chips

Taco Bell customers missing the Naked Chicken Chalupa can still get their fix with Naked Chicken Chips, Taco Bell’s version of chicken nuggets — except they’re triangle-shaped.

Made entirely of crispy chicken, they’re perfect for dipping in the fast-food chain’s signature nacho cheese sauce.

Cheetos Burrito

The Cheetos Burrito comes as no surprise to lovers of the Bell following the success of the Doritos Locos Tacos. For just $1, this creation consists of — what else? — a burrito stuffed to the brim with Cheetos.

Kit Kat Chocoladilla

Time for dessert? Dive on into Taco Bell’s dessert menu with the Kit Kat Chocoladilla if you live in Milwaukee. Think: a grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Kit Kat bars. Rumors of an existing Twix version also swirl, although it’s unclear if it will be the same price as its $1 Kit Kat counterpart.

While the sweet snack is making its U.S. debut, it actually was tested out in several countries abroad already, Brand Eating reports.

The menu item was first introduced in other countries as the “Chocoladilla,” but it may be getting a new name for sale in the U.S.

Airheads White Mystery Freeze

This one is for ’90s kids only — the white mystery Airhead flavor revitalized into slurpee form. Taco Bell sold the Airheads White Mystery Freeze for $1.99 in September 2016.