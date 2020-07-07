Taco Bell Ripped Over Issue-Filled Chapula Giveaway
Taco Bell has recently found itself, yet again, in some hot Fire Sauce after its app crashed during a recent promotion. The promotion itself would provide a free Chalupa Cravings Boxes, which included a five-layer burrito, a taco, cinnamon twists, a drink and, of course, a chalupa.
However, in order to score the free item, customers had to download the Taco Bell app and then order the box for pick-up at a participating location. As USA Today noted, people were excited to score the extra food, some users reported having some serious difficulty accessing the app. So much so that they missed out on the entire promotion, which expired on June 30. Naturally, those who were scorned by the app still had Twitter where they were able to voice their complaints, which many did.
The promotion itself comes as more and more restaurants are doing what they can without in-person dining, which is banned in much of the U.S. right now as a means to slow the spread of coronavirus. Apps, and accompanying promotions like this, are a means of trying to draw more customers into using their drive-thru, delivery and other contact-free options. Of course, it doesn't always work, as the tweets made abundantly clear.
taco bell really dangled a chalupa box in my face, crashed the app, and then said deal w it pic.twitter.com/HYGPmQPcJZ— nicole :) (@hneynutcheerios) June 30, 2020
When I’m logging onto the Taco Bell app for a free chalupa box but I get hit with the “sorry! Come back later”— Neighborhood Delinquent (@bundleofchicken) June 30, 2020
Bitch I’m hungry tf pic.twitter.com/j7sp5uOlyr
Taco Bell is straight playing us with not letting us get this free chalupa box pic.twitter.com/hu1sJc439T— Konner, but graduated (@konner_pavlik) June 30, 2020
1. Offer free Chalupa Boxes with the app 1 day only. ✅— BRONCOTIZ (@broncotiz) June 30, 2020
2. Get people to download your app for the free Chalupa Box. ✅
3. Crash the app on the only day of the offer. ✅
4. Don't respond to customers asking to get the app back online so they can place an order. ✅
Trying to get a free Chalupa box from Taco Bell but the app keeps crashing pic.twitter.com/rWd08YTgvG— Darrion Baladad (@Baladaddyy) June 30, 2020
man i just wanted a free chalupa box from taco bell for lunch but the app doesn’t even work pic.twitter.com/5nlHHdgJOU— 『 jeremy 』 (@dalla_scienza) June 30, 2020
if i dont get my chalupa box today, im canceling taco bell— nicole :) (@hneynutcheerios) June 30, 2020
If I gotta see that tripping taco on the Taco Bell app error page one more time pic.twitter.com/RTjVQw8mel— GG (@GScones923) June 30, 2020
taco bell completely ignoring their customers throwing a fit on twitter about the app being down so that they don’t have to make anymore chalupa boxes pic.twitter.com/Jf78SyRsq3— deli (@yuhdeli) June 30, 2020
society if taco bell had a functioning app pic.twitter.com/FcgnFVtk78— lööps (@jt_justin_) June 30, 2020
me checking to see if the Taco Bell app is working every 10 mins for the past 5 hours pic.twitter.com/a1oWUot1tM— Jada💍 (@JadaMagikarp) June 30, 2020
When you finally get your order loaded in the Taco Bell app and go to pick it up and the manager comes to the window and asks how you got through....💁🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/152v9Nhxaa— Tammy (@tammy_c3) June 30, 2020