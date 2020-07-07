Taco Bell Ripped Over Issue-Filled Chapula Giveaway

Taco Bell has recently found itself, yet again, in some hot Fire Sauce after its app crashed during a recent promotion. The promotion itself would provide a free Chalupa Cravings Boxes, which included a five-layer burrito, a taco, cinnamon twists, a drink and, of course, a chalupa.

However, in order to score the free item, customers had to download the Taco Bell app and then order the box for pick-up at a participating location. As USA Today noted, people were excited to score the extra food, some users reported having some serious difficulty accessing the app. So much so that they missed out on the entire promotion, which expired on June 30. Naturally, those who were scorned by the app still had Twitter where they were able to voice their complaints, which many did.

The promotion itself comes as more and more restaurants are doing what they can without in-person dining, which is banned in much of the U.S. right now as a means to slow the spread of coronavirus. Apps, and accompanying promotions like this, are a means of trying to draw more customers into using their drive-thru, delivery and other contact-free options. Of course, it doesn't always work, as the tweets made abundantly clear.