Taco Bell Celebrates 15th Birthday With New Twist on Baja Blast Freeze

Taco Bell is celebrating the birthday of one fan-favorite menu item in a big way! The beloved Mexican-style fast food chain will ring in the Baja Blast’s 15th birthday with a twist, debuting the brand new Baja Birthday Freeze for a limited time only. The drink is currently available in restaurants nationwide.

“We also decided to make this a party. Cake? Wasn’t gonna cut it. Candles? Dull. Instead, we went with candies sprinkled throughout the icy deliciousness. Because if we know anything about this drink, its one birthday wish would be to make its special day about you. It’s giving in that way,” the chain announced the news on its website. “While 15 can be an awkward age if we’re talking human years, this is Baja Blast we are talking about—it doesn’t know the meaning of uncool. So, show this true icon that you care. Sing if you can stay in tune. And cheers to another 15 years along with us.”

First debuting at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, the Baja Blast Birthday Freeze is the Baja Blast Freeze with small colored candies swirled in to create a “confetti explosion.”

A regular size will only put you out $2.39, while a large only costs $2.59. Customers who stop by between 1 and 5 p.m. will be able to snag the beverage, regular sized, for only $1 during Taco Bell’s happy hour.

First debuting on menus in 2004, the Baja Blast, a team up between the fast food chain and PepsiCo, “averages around 300 pours annually.” The drink features a vibrant blue-green soda of tropical lime flavors.

Of course, fans stopping by Taco Bell to celebrate the drink’s anniversary can get their hands on more than just the Baja Birthday Blast. Taco Bell is also rolling out a Halloween-themed beverage, the Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze.

The beverage is a twist on the favorite Skittles Strawberry Freeze, which launched last year, which is amplified by a pump of sour green syrup, giving it both the sour and sweet flavors of a sour skittle.

Both the Baja Birthday Blast and the Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze can see fans scoring some major savings. Customers who round up their orders to the nearest dollar to support Taco Bell’s Live Mas Scholarship and educational programs will receive a coupon for a free crunchy taco or medium drink, redeemable from Nov. 1 to 15 at participating restaurants.