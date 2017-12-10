Fans Can’t Get Enough of SZA’s ‘SNL’ Performances

Rapper SZA made her Saturday Night Live debut this week as the musical guest alongside host James Franco. Based on fan reactions after the show, she knocked it out of the park.

The New Jersey native played two of her hits throughout the night, “The Weekend” and “Love Galore,” which were later uploaded to SNL’s YouTube channel.

Fan support came pouring in both times she stepped out onto the stage, starting up the hashtag #SZAonSNL on Twitter.

#SZAonSNL She just did that I lived I lived that was beautiful the instruments the choir I live YEASSSS pic.twitter.com/ygUo6yAcqa — Idk. (@xx_ohh_xx) December 10, 2017

Is she singing the unreleased verse of love galore #SZAonSNL pic.twitter.com/J9q1C27bSf — satan 👻🥀 (@kissmy_hotfudge) December 10, 2017

ladies and gentlemen this is how you deliver a performance. Everything about this performance is perfect! I’m literally so damn happy #SZAonSNLpic.twitter.com/LZyZltZe1A — kenji 🍒 (@theIadybird) December 10, 2017

As for the rest of the show, SZA unfortunately didn’t make it into any of the skits, but both Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen mentioned her during Franco’s opening monologue, saying she was the only reason they were there.

