College Student Dies From Altitude Sickness While Hiking in Mountains

A 20-year-old college student died last week from altitude sickness during a hiking trip in the Rocky Mountains.

According to the Times Herald, Pennsylvania college student Susanna DeForest was hiking in Colorado with friends late Thursday night when she reportedly fell ill trying to reach the Conundrum Hot Springs.

Fully equipped with ample camping gear, food and water, the group of friends initially planned to stay the night at the springs, but decided to set up camp on the Conundrum Creek Trailhead when DeForest began to vomit. While two friends left to get help, a third stayed behind with the student on the trail that begins at 8,765 ft. and reaches elevation of more than 11,000 ft.

Emergency dispatchers were contacted, but unable to land their rescue helicopter at her location. Authorities reported that DeForest, a student at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design had died by the time they reached her at 5 a.m. on Friday.

The student’s mother took to Facebook to share a heartbreaking post writing that her daughter had died from “acute altitude sickness,” adding that her friends who were with her did all they could do for her in those last moments.

“We have made a trip to Colorado to see her one last time and visit a place she loved here,” she said.

According to Healthline, acute altitude sickness can affect hikers, skiers and adventurers who travel to high altitudes and typically occurs at about 8,000 feet above sea level. Symptoms include, dizziness, nausea, headaches and shortness of breath are a few symptoms of this condition. Though most instances of altitude sickness are mild and heal quickly, in rare cases it can become severe and cause complications with the lungs or brain.

The family will hold a memorial service for their daughter on Sunday.

Photo credit: Facebook / Susie DeForest