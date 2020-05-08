'Support Costco' Hashtag Trends After Customers Boycott Store for Mandatory Face Mask Policy

People are rallying their support around Costco after some customers planned a boycott against the retailer's new policy requiring face masks and coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic. After reports of the proposed protest surfaced, customers agreeing with the chain's policy took to Twitter, prompting the "Support Costco" hashtag to trend Friday morning.

"Costco employees are required to wear face coverings, and now we are asking that Costco members do so too. We know some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer, but others too," CEO Craig Jelinek announced in part. "In short, we believe this is the right thing to do under the current circumstances. Although some may disagree with this policy or question its effectiveness, we’re choosing to err on the side of safety in our shopping environments."

The policy, which is in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommend people wear face coverings when in public, immediately sparked backlash. Reopen NC leader Ashley Smith even took to Facebook calling for a boycott of both Costco and Whole Foods stores.

"We cannot let them normalize the fear — it allows them to drag out the closures and restrictions and will make it easier for them to do this to the country every flu season moving forward," Smith wrote, according to WBTV, her post drawing support from those on Twitter with the "Boycott Costco" hashtag.

You have hit a new low... you are an American corporation with an obligation to support our American values, dictating face mask for your workers is one thing but forcing this on your loyal members who paid for a membership is a complete abuse of power. #boycottcostco — Eric Torres (@therealeric87) May 6, 2020

As the "Boycott Costco" hashtag drew supporters, the "Support Costco" hashtag took over the conversation. By Friday morning, hundreds of people utilized the hashtag to voice their agreement with the policy, which follows a number of other policies Costco has enacted to ensure the safety of both customers and employees amid the pandemic.