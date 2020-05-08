'Support Costco' Hashtag Trends After Customers Boycott Store for Mandatory Face Mask Policy
People are rallying their support around Costco after some customers planned a boycott against the retailer's new policy requiring face masks and coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic. After reports of the proposed protest surfaced, customers agreeing with the chain's policy took to Twitter, prompting the "Support Costco" hashtag to trend Friday morning.
"Costco employees are required to wear face coverings, and now we are asking that Costco members do so too. We know some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer, but others too," CEO Craig Jelinek announced in part. "In short, we believe this is the right thing to do under the current circumstances. Although some may disagree with this policy or question its effectiveness, we’re choosing to err on the side of safety in our shopping environments."
The policy, which is in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommend people wear face coverings when in public, immediately sparked backlash. Reopen NC leader Ashley Smith even took to Facebook calling for a boycott of both Costco and Whole Foods stores.
"We cannot let them normalize the fear — it allows them to drag out the closures and restrictions and will make it easier for them to do this to the country every flu season moving forward," Smith wrote, according to WBTV, her post drawing support from those on Twitter with the "Boycott Costco" hashtag.
You have hit a new low... you are an American corporation with an obligation to support our American values, dictating face mask for your workers is one thing but forcing this on your loyal members who paid for a membership is a complete abuse of power. #boycottcostco
As the "Boycott Costco" hashtag drew supporters, the "Support Costco" hashtag took over the conversation. By Friday morning, hundreds of people utilized the hashtag to voice their agreement with the policy, which follows a number of other policies Costco has enacted to ensure the safety of both customers and employees amid the pandemic. Keep scrolling to see what supports have to say.
#Costco rocks, they’ve always put their employees first and thusly provide an excellent atmosphere to shop in. People surprised by Costco masks rule are living in another world. I’ll continue to #SupportCostco, esp now that I know I’ll be safer there than in some other stores.— Aubrey Thompson (@ItsMeAubreyT) May 8, 2020
Costco employees are required to wear a mask to protect you. The very least you can do, is wear a mask to protect them. Without them, you won't be shopping at Costco. #supportCostco— Sue (@AtlBlue2) May 8, 2020
Acquiring a membership at Costco is a voluntary action and I applaud the management for installing policies that support safety for all - wear a mask #supportCostco— Deborah L Stahr (@DeborahLStahr) May 8, 2020
Thank you #Costco for requiring masks. I usually go to Costco 3x’s a week but haven’t been since March 13 because it hasn’t been safe. Too many people with no masks. I will go again now that everyone has a mask on. Thank you for thinking of members safety #supportCostco— Glen Roberts (@bigskippy123) May 8, 2020
Just a reminder to those who are upset with Costco for implementing mandatory masks. The minute you pull into that parking lot, you are on PRIVATE PROPERTY. Their property, THEIR RULES. Your rights ARE NOT being invaded. Suck it up snowflakes. #supportCostco #WearYourMask— Flo is staying home regardless!😷 (@GretschGirl5120) May 8, 2020
Member for as long as I can remember. There is nothing better than feeling protected from real harm and giving that sense of safety to people around you. STAY SIX FEET AWAY and WEAR A MASK (PERIOD.)#supportCostco— Sally N (@SallyN6) May 8, 2020
First day of Kindergarten: follow the rules, be kind to others, hands to yourself, hands off your face...It’s basic social norms, not a human rights violation to require masks. You aren’t mad stores/govt make you wear a shirt. #supportCostco #MasksSaveLives #StopTheSpread— Hello Cookie (@hellocookieco) May 8, 2020
Thank you Costco for requiring masks. I now fill I can shop there again. People who are protesting masks don’t mind killing vulnerable people like me who have compromised immune systems. Thanks for standing strong against these protesters. #supportCostco— Linda Stout (@LindaKStout) May 8, 2020
That #BoycottCostco is a thing is indicative of the collective buffoonery of our modern-day American society.
Again, when did patriotism and Real American (TM) become synonymous with willful ignorance?
Go ahead, cancel your memberships because, rights.#SupportCostco— Michael Olguin (@ThatGuy1600) May 8, 2020
#supportCostco No shirt no shoes no mask no service. All those Law and Order lovers should love this! Feel the inner contradiction law and order vs conspiracy theorists.— Smirk Twain (@CleverPolitics) May 8, 2020
I #supportCostco I feel totally safe shopping there. And for all the whiners who won't wear masks. Just stay away. It just means more for all the people who actually do give a damn about our neighbors ! Then we can donate it to a worthy cause! Thank you #Costco— Scottie Mom (@1scottie) May 8, 2020
Businesses protecting their employees and other customers by requiring all shoppers to wear a mask isn’t infringing your rights; it’s being responsible during a pandemic. #supportCostco— Just Erin 🦄 (@ErinBode) May 8, 2020
Thank you @Costco for protecting members and employees with masks. You may lose some but you sure will gain smarter and more compassionate people that understand reality. #Costco #usemask #supportCostco— Walter Gomez-Moates (@sirexilon) May 4, 2020
#supportCostco I love that Costco is standing up for their employees and shoppers safety by requiring masks. Costco is showing us how to be a responsible business during these Coronavirus times.— Persist Resist (@45isalier) May 8, 2020