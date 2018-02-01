Super Bowl Concert Venue Briefly Evacuated for Gas Leak

One of the main party venues for Super Bowl LII was forced to evacuate on Wednesday due to a nearby gas leak.

The Armory in Minneapolis was scheduled to host P!nk, Jennifer Lopez, Imagine Dragons, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, DJ Khaled and other music performers from Thursday through Sunday.

TMZ reports emergency responders arrived at 1 p.m. on Wednesday near the Armory and U.S. Bank Stadium, where the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will play Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

The leak came from an above ground pressure relief valve, which had to be drained completely by the Minneapolis Fire Department. The site’s evacuation has reportedly been lifted and preparation for the four days of shows has resumed.

Sunday’s main show outside U.S. Bank Stadium will feature Diddy, Khaled, French Montana, Cardi B and G-Eazy as fans flock to the city for the NFL’s championship game.

The Super Bowl will be a blockbuster event for both fans in attendance and at home. Americans are expected to wager $4.76 billion and consume 3,200 pounds of chicken. Justin Timberlake is booked to perform the halftime show just two days after his newest album, Man of the Woods, is released, Darius Rucker will perform at the official Tailgate Party and Pink will sing the National Anthem.

Even those not interested in football will be glued to their television screens as the annual Super Bowl commercials role out with stars like Chris Pratt and Keanu Reeves scheduled to make cameos while upcoming films like Mission Impossible 6 drop new trailers.

Photo: Twitter / @StribMultimedia