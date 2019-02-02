13 Super Bowl Snacks for a Winning Gameday Spread

Super Bowl LIII is upon us in mere hours, but it wouldn’t be complete without an array of the best, easy-to-make finger foods and hors d’oeurves to complete your evening.

Sure, you’ve got the entertaining ads, the brews, the halftime show and the actual football game, but what Super Bowl party is complete without a never-ending spread of foods?

Whether you’re there for the game or just curious what everyone is cooking up on Super Bowl Sunday, check out these heavenly snacks and dips perfect for the big game.

Soft Pretzel Pigs in a Blanket

What’s better than pigs in a blanket? When you wrap those piggies in a warm, salty soft pretzel. Check out the recipe here and see if you can stop yourself from drooling.

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeños

Fire up your Super Bowl party with these bacon-wrapped jalapeños. All you need is five ingredients and a need for heat! Here’s the recipe.

Bobby Flay’s Hot Wings

When it comes to Super Bowl stakes, you need to consult the king. Impress your guests with Bobby Flay’s hot wings — complete with bleu-cheese yogurt sauce when you need to cool things down. Check out the recipe on the Food Network.

Buffalo Chicken Dip in a Bread Bowl

Win or lose, everyone deserves a bread bowl on Super Bowl Sunday. Turn to this buff chick dip from Delish no matter who wins the big game (spoiler alert: it’s you).

Chicken Enchilada Queso Dip

For a hearty queso dip, you must try this chicken enchilada queso dip. All you need are some classic Mexican ingredients and a slow cooker (just remember to unplug it when you’re done).

Jalapeño Hush Puppies

Inject some Southern flair into your Super Bowl party with these jalapeño hush puppies from Trisha Yearwood. Tailgating with an obnoxious fan? Throw a few of these their way to ensure some silence for at least a few minutes.

Pizza Knots

What could be better than these cheesy, garlicky, buttery pizza knots on game day? Use pepperoni like the recipe calls for or add your favorite pizza ingredients for a customized spread.

Cheesy Pretzel Twists

If there’s not enough cheese in the world to satisfy your craving, these cheesy pretzel twists should be your go-to. Your guests won’t believe you whipped up these treats yourself!

Baked Macaroni and Cheese Muffins

These aren’t your typical mac and cheese bites! Make your mac as usual and spoon it into muffin tins for the easiest finger food ever. Here’s the recipe.

Pasta Chips

Combine two of the tastiest foods out there for a seriously addicting party snack — seriously, you might want to make a double batch of this. Here’s the recipe.

Tailgate Breakfast Sliders

If you start tailgating early in the morning, these tailgate breakfast sliders are the way to go. They’re the perfect way to start your day for those who believe Super Bowl Sunday should be a national holiday.

Perfect Nachos

The great thing about nachos is that you don’t have to complicate them in order for your taste buds to go wild. Keep things classic with this perfected nachos recipe.

Loaded Pickle Chips

You can’t attend a Super Bowl party without pickles! These crunchy, tangy grown-up cucumbers are loaded with the good stuff — that means bacon, people! Check them out here.