Super Bowl 2019: Tom Brady Kisses Robert Kraft on the Lips After Winning Against LA Rams

After winning Super Bowl LIII, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was seen kissing his boss, owner Robert Kraft, on the lips during the celebration.

Does Tom Brady just kiss every person he knows on the lips ?! Seriously first dad then his son now Robert Kraft. pic.twitter.com/1na6yVAiSI — Travis🎙 (@pghTRAV) February 4, 2019

Brady has a history of kissing those close to him on the lips. Following Super Bowl LI in 2017, Brady kissed his father, Tom Brady Sr. on the lips. A scene showing Brady’s 11-year-old son Jack kissing Brady during a massage from Brady’s Facebook documentary Tom vs. Time also went viral in February 2018.

Knowing Brady’s history with kisses, once it became clear that the Patriots would beat the Los Angeles Rams, Twitter users began speculating if Brady would do it again.

why is literally everyone on twitter not talking about this rn this i what this website was explicitly built for //t.co/MAgeju22Vk pic.twitter.com/FSfkcC5K9H — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 1, 2018

“I’m going for the pats and that’s solely so I can see Tom Brady kiss his dad and his son on the lips during celebration,” one fan wrote.

Before the Patriots finally scored a touchdown, one fan wrote, “Tom Brady didn’t kiss his dad on the lips before the game and that’s why there hasn’t been a touchdown.”

The kiss with Kraft was an unavoidable topic on Twitter.

“Damn Tom Brady kisses everybody on the lips huh,” one viewer wrote.

“Holy s– Tom Brady just kissed that old man on the lips. That was the most exciting moment of the Super Bowl,” another fan wrote.

Super Bowl LIII was an unexpected low-scoring game, with the Patriots winning 13-3. Through the first three quarters, there were only two field goals, one by each team. The Patriots did not score their go-ahead touchdown until the fourth quarter. Kicker Stephen Gostkowksi put the final nail into the victory with a field goal after the Patriots’ last drive.

Since this was by far not one of Brady’s best performances in a Super Bowl, wide receiver Julian Edelman was named Super Bowl MVP. Edelman finished the game with 141 yards on 10 receptions. Brady finished with an interception and 21 completions for 262 yards.

This was Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win, coming 17 years after the first. Coincidentally, that first win was against the Rams, who were in St. Louis at the time.

