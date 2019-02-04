Super Bowl 2019: New England Patriots and LA Rams Fans Irked by Low Scoring Game

New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams fans might not have much in common when it comes to Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII, but what everyone could agree on is how troubling the game’s low score was.

With just 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, both teams were tied at 3-3, making for a game fans on both sides slammed as boring and slow-paced.

“How sad would it be if this game [goes] into Overtime with a score of 3-3…” one fan asked.

"How sad would it be if this game go into Overtime with a score of 3-3…#SuperBowl" — Jasmyn Harris (@nonstopjaz) February 4, 2019

“I’m confused by the score, are we watching futbol or football???” another asked, comparing the low score to that of soccer.

"I'm confused by the score, are we watching futbol ⚽️ or football 🏈??? #superbowl" — o24 ❄️ (@o24) February 4, 2019

With seven minutes left, the Patriots scored a touchdown and the corresponding field goal, bringing the score to 10-3. But the score could still even put the game in the history books, if things don’t change, as the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time. Currently holding the record is Super Bowl VIII in 1973, with a total of 21 points and a final score of Miami Dolphins, 14, and Washington Redskins, 7.

While the game might not have been very exciting, fans were definitely having fun making jokes about the underwhelming finale to the season on Twitter.

“Now another 3 hours of who gets the next score!” another fan joked.

#SuperBowl Now another 3 hours of who gets the next score! — doggone (@bigben747) February 4, 2019

Even celebrities were weighing in, with Bravo boss Andy Cohen saying the game was like “watching Ambien.”

"This is like watching ambien" — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 4, 2019

Wendy’s showed off the fast food restaurant’s legendary social media game as well, joking, “Announcer: It’s GETTING EXCITING NOW! Narrator: It wasn’t.”

"Announcer: It's GETTING EXCITING NOW Narrator: It wasn't" — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2019

The game, plus a largely panned halftime performance by Maroon 5 and featuring performances by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi, had some decrying all of Super Bowl LIII as a bust.

“These commercials ain’t doing no justice either [they’re] just lame,” a bored fan wrote.

"These commercials ain't doing no justice either their just lame #SuperBowl" — Dopebxtchhoney (@dopebxtchhoney) February 4, 2019

“BORING A— COMMERCIALS, BORING A—HALFTIME SHOW, BORING A— GAME,” another added.

Hopefully something can pick up in the last few minutes!

