Who Will Perform at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is about more than just the game, and will feature plenty of performances of music fans to see. For many, the real headlining event Sunday is Justin Timberlake’s halftime show.

Artists often use the Super Bowl to promote their latest music and to launch a new tour. Timberlake will be doing just that this weekend.

In January, he announced the Man of the Woods album and tour, with the record coming out Friday. The record will include the single “Filthy,” which Timberlake will likely perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Considering that 111.3 million viewers — a third of the U.S. population — watched last year’s Super Bowl live, Timberlake could not ask for a better launch pad.

NBC is making Super Bowl LII a full-day event. Pink, hot off her emotional Grammys performance, will sing the National Anthem. Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr. will sing “America the Beautiful” before the game.

Notably, this is the second consecutive year an artist connected to Hamilton will since “America the Beautiful.” Last year, Hamilton stars Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones performed.

This will be Timberlake’s third time performing during the Super Bowl Halftime show. He was still a member of *NSYNC during Super Bowl XXXV in 2001, and performed alongside Aerosmith, Nelly, Mary J. Blige and Britney Spears.

Timberlake performed with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII, when he infamously exposed part of her breast during “Rock Your Body.” The Parents Television Council has asked Timberlake to keep his performance family-friendly.

*NSYNC fans have been holding out hope for a reunion, but Joey Fatone said it was not in the cards.

According to Billboard, there have been plenty of other events in Minneapolis this week, and there are others on the day of the Super Bowl, but will not be broadcast. DJ Dudley D is performing at Super Bowl Live Presented by Verizon. Floyd Mayweather, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Fabolous will be at Prive for an all-night party.

Rick Ross and Young Dolph are performing at the Aqua nightclub. Paul Oakenfold will be at The Exchange. Gwen Stefani will sing her hits at Mystic Lake Center after the game.

The biggest post-Super Bowl party will be the Players Ball extravaganza at Armory. Diddy, French Montana, DJ Khaled, G-Eazy, Cardi B, Busta Rhymes and Kid Capri will perform.