Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade Prepares for Mayhem Fueled by Free Beer

The city of Philadelphia is preparing for chaos during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade, which will feature free beer at two dozen bars along the route.

Hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans are expected to pack the streets of Philadelphia Thursday morning in order to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots, which saw a score of 41 – 33. The parade, a five-mile route, is set to start near the team’s stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, and end at the iconic art museum steps that Sylvester Stallone climbed in the Rocky movies, the Daily Mail reports.

While fans take mass transit and bundle themselves in warm clothes for the parade, authorities, however, are preparing for mayhem, as Bud Light will be offering free beer at two dozen bars along the parade’s route. Thanks to a promise the famous brewer made to Lane Johnson, the Eagles’ offensive tackle, parade revelers won’t find themselves short of ale. Locally based brewing company Yards Brewing will also be offering fans free Philly Pale Ale.

“We might not be able to get everyone a beer but we can try,” the brewing company announced on Twitter on Tuesday. They followed up the tweet with the announcement that “in addition to free #PhillyPaleAle in the taproom on Parade Day, we’ll have ‘The Trophy’ available for photos, selfies, etc.”

In addition to a free #PhillyPaleAle in the taproom on Parade Day, we’ll have “The Trophy” available for photos, selfies, etc. #YARDS #BrewUntoOthers pic.twitter.com/Y1HRFFRvMH — Yards Brewing Co. (@yardsbrew) February 8, 2018

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney asked fans to be safe in their celebrations.

“Now remember – act responsibly, don’t ruin this for the fans who have waited decades for what will be a historic day as the Eagles finally parade up Broad Street,” he said. “We are, after all, the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection.”

His statement comes on the heels of Philadelphia’s postgame celebration on Sunday, which was marred with violence and destruction. While Eagles players broke out the champagne and celebrated at the U.S. Bank Arena, fans back home took to the streets. Footage posted on social media showed overzealous fans taking to the streets and setting cars on fire. One group of fans even climbed onto the top of an awning at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, causing it to collapse. Other fans climbed street poles and tipped cars over.

In preparation for the parade, which is estimated to see up to 2 million people, schools, museums, and government offices have been shut down.