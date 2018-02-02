See All 51 Super Bowl Rings

Aside from major bragging rights, the winners of the Super Bowl receive the Lombardi Trophy and a big ol’ championship ring.

Click here to see photos of all 51 rings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In preparation for the debut of the next championship ring — whether it turns out to bear the logo of Philadelphia Eagles or the New England Patriots — the NFL released photos of all the rings from the previous 51 Super Bowls.

From last year’s Super Bowl LI ring for the Patriots featuring 283 diamonds to the 1966 Super Bowl I ring featuring the Green Bay Packers, fans can see how the diamond-encrusted bling has changed through the years. (Which, admittedly, aside from arranging a whole lot more diamonds in different patterns, hasn’t been much. Not exactly a surprise given the NFL’s track record when it comes to change.)

The Super Bowl Twitter account retweeted the NFL’s post about the championship rings, hyping up fans for Sunday’s big game.

Super Bowl LII will kick off in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC. As aforementioned, the match is between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, who have won the championship five times since 2002 and are the current reigning champs.

New England has played in a total of seven Super Bowl games in the past 16 years and they have only lost twice. Both times it was to the New York Giants, in 2008 and again in 2012.

Back in 2005, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots faced off against one another in this very same match, with the Patriots emerging victorious.

A new report estimates that Americans will wager $4.76 billion on the big game.

Interestingly, sports betting is currently only legal in the state of Nevada and only about 3% of that $4.76 billion will actually be wagered in the state. Rather, many of the bets will be made with local bookmakers and offshore books, according to ESPN.

Geoff Freeman, the president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, released a statement on the Super Bowl betting estimate, saying, “Thanks to the failed federal ban on sports betting, Americans are sending billions of their hard-earned dollars to corner bookies, shady offshore operators and other criminal enterprises.”

As for the halftime entertainment, Justin Timberlake will be taking the stage at the Pepsi Halftime Show — but he’s keeping a secret who he’ll have on stage with him, if anyone at all.

Rumors of an *NYSNC reunion were put to bed after Timberlake and *NSYNC member Joey Fatone denied them repeatedly, despite Fatone being in Minneapolis this week.

And as far as those wildly expensive ad spots go, you can check out this year’s crop right here. If you’d rather wait to be surprised on game day, check out our compilation of the best Super Bowl commercials ever.