Student and 2 Others Dies in Shooting Near Colorado University

Three people were killed and another injured in a shooting near Colorado State University early Thursday morning.

Savannah McNealy, 22, was among those dead, reported Daily Mail. The liberal arts, art, and art history student, who also served as a designer for CSU Life, was shot multiple times and her death has been declared a homicide. McNealy, from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, was set to graduate in December. The other victims of the shooting did not attend CSU.

A motive for the shooting isn’t yet known, but it is believed that the shooter, who is among those killed, knew one of the victims. The coroner’s office said that the identities of the other two victims will be released Friday.

“I could tell from the consistency of the firing that it wasn’t fireworks, it was gunshots,” Matthew Litton told the Reporter-Herald. “I heard a girl yelling, ‘Call 911!’ After that, I heard one last bang, and then it was quiet.”

The City Park neighborhood where the shooting took place is a residential area next to the university’s campus and it is home to many students and faculty. Shortly after the shootings began, University Police ordered students and faculty via text to take shelter and remain inside. Just over an hour later, the university gave students and faculty the all-clear.

“We are deeply saddened by this terrible loss to our campus community and will share more information as we have it,” the university said in an email to students and faculty.

Grief counselors are tending to students and others affected by the tragedy. A vigil is set for Friday to honor McNealy at Ram Walk, which she helped design.