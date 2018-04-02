Adult Actress Mary Carey Slams Stormy Daniels but Adds She’s ‘Genius’ About Donald Trump Affair

Adult film actress Mary Carey recently spoke about Stormy Daniels, slamming the actress personally, but adding that she is a “genius” for the way she’s handling the reports of her affair with Donald Trump.

See The Video Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ cameras caught up to Carey, who explained that she worked with Daniels a few times in the early 2000s and did not have a good impression of her.

Carey described herself as more easy-going and fun, but said that Daniels a very serious and a “really big b—.” For these reasons, according to Carey, the two women have never gotten along.

She recalled a NSFW story about the two working on a film set together and alleged that Daniels was not cooperative with what was expected.

Carey then goes on to make the point that because she does not like Daniels, that makes the star’s claims of a Trump affair more valid because Carey says she believes Daniels’ story.

Finally, she complimented Daniels business acumen and praised her for the way the she has been handling her PR during the new reports about the alleged affair.

While Carey eventually got around to saying something positive about Daniels, another celebrity who recently spoke out about the adult film star was less friendly.

During a segment on her self-titled talk show, Wendy Williams directly addressed Daniels and she was very blunt.

“This Stormy can go away as far as I’m concerned,” Williams said, as reported by Hollywood Life. “You know, she’s got a few more miles left on her face where she could be at the hoedown.”

“The strip clubs love featured performers, so she could be a featured performer at seven strip clubs across the country just on the basis of Stormy Daniels. But, she can go away,” the 53-year-old added.

Not content at leaving it there, Williams also took aim at Aubrey O’Day, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. between 2011 and 2012.

“Alright Aubrey, you have to look at this as your glass is half full,” Williams began. “You haven’t done anything since you got fired on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’, you didn’t do much before that; You were in Danity Kane and various carnations of your look, but I can still recognize you though… Even though you’re 47.”

A producer then corrected her and explained that O’Day is actually 35, to which the audience erupted into laughter at. “I don’t mean that in a bad way, she looks better than Stormy Daniels! Sorry Aubrey, but you could pass for a woman in her 40’s,” Williams continued.

She went on to address O’Day more saying, “Aubrey says she doesn’t want to take financial advantage of the situation, that they really did have a thing for each other.”

“But, guess what Aubrey, and I do believe you, even when this guy divorces his wife, he’s not going to come back and be with you, even for a one night stand. You are going to be the most watched person, if you’re not right now, on the face of the earth, in terms of staying away from the son… This guy is never going to marry you anyway,” Williams concluded.