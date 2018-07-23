Stormy Daniels’ Husband Glen Files for Divorce

Stormy Daniels’ husband Glendon Crain has filed for divorce from the adult film star, her lawyer says. The news comes a little more than week after Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested at an Ohio strip club.

My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 23, 2018

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage,” Michael Avenatti tweeted Monday. “A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

Daniels married Crain, who is also an adult film actor, in 2010, reports the Daily Mail. He is her third husband. The two share a daughter, who was born in 2011.

In addition to filing for divorce, Crain has also reportedly filed a restraining order against Daniels, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet. The hearing for the restraining order is scheduled to take place next week.

Daniels and Crain are reportedly being sued by an event company, which filed court papers last week.

Rumors of a divorce began to swirl earlier this month when the police report from Daniels’ arrest revealed that she marked “No” when asked if she was married. At the time, Avenatti shot down the rumor, saying his client was still married.

Daniels was arrested in the early hours of July 12 at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio on charges of illegally touching a patron. Avenatti called the charges “bogus” and they were later dropped.

“Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges,” Avenatti wrote at the time.

Daniels was topless when she “knowingly” touched a female police officer’s buttocks, placed her hands on the officer’s breast and then put her chest in the officer’s face while “on the premise of a sexually oriented business,” according to documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Dancers are prohibited from touching customers and vice versa, excluding immediate family members, under the 2007 Community Defense Act.

Daniels made headlines last year for allegedly having an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, 10 years before he was elected president of the United States. She claims that she received $130,000 from his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, days before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about the alleged sexual encounter. Trump denies the affair.

Daniels is suing Trump and Cohen to be released from the nondisclosure agreement that she says prevents her from publicly discussing the alleged affair. Avenatti alleges that the payment was a violation of campaign finance law and was designed to suppress speech. Trump has said that he personally reimbursed Cohen for that payment.

Financial disclosure forms released in May show that Trump “fully reimbursed” Cohen for an amount between $100,001 and $250,000 in 2017 for unspecified purposes. The filing does not identity the reason for the payment; it simply says that Cohen incurred expenses in 2016 and later sought reimbursement for those expenses.