Stormy Daniels Claims Donald Trump Compared Her to Daughter Ivanka

Adult film star Stormy Daniels claims Donald Trump compared her to his daughter, Ivanka Trump, just before they had sex in 2006.

In her interview with 60 Minutes‘ Anderson Cooper, Daniels said she first met Trump in July 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Trump invited her to dinner at his hotel room suite.

At first, the conversation revolved around him, Daniels claimed. At one point, he showed her a magazine with him on the cover and asked if she saw it.

“I was like, ‘Does this normally work for you?’” Daniels recalled. “And he looked very taken back, like, he didn’t really understand what I was saying. Like, I was, ‘Does, just, you know, talking about yourself normally work?’ And I was like, ‘Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it.’ And I’ll never forget the look on his face.”

Daniels said Trump looked like no one had ever spoken to him like that before, especially a young woman. Daniels was 27 at the time, and Trump was 60.

She claims she asked Trump to pull his pants down and she spanked him a “couple” of times with the magazine in a joking manner.

After that, he became more comfortable with her, Daniels said. He then showered her with compliments, even telling her she reminded him of daughter Ivanka.

“He was like, ‘Wow, you… you are special. You remind me of my daughter,’” Daniels told Cooper. “You know, he was like, ‘You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.’”

At this point, Trump suggested Daniels appear on The Apprentice, which she thought was funny because NBC would never allow an adult film star to appear on the show. She said Trump told him she would “shot a lot of people,” which is why she would be good for the show.

Daniels said she met Trump again a year later and they discussed her appearing on The Celebrity Apprentice, but that never came to fruition. Daniels also said she never had sex with Trump a second time.

Trump has a close relationship with his eldest daughter, Ivanka, even naming her an advisor and giving her an office in the White House during the early days of the Trump Administration. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is also a senior advisor to Trump.

The president also has a history of saying questionable things about his daughter. For example, Brook Antoinette Mahealani Lee told the New York Times that Trump asked her if she thought Ivanka was “hot” during the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant.

“‘Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?’” Lee told the times in May 2016. “‘I was like, ‘Really?’ That’s just weird. She was 16. That’s creepy.”