Donald Trump Team Issues Stormy Daniels a Cease and Desist After ‘Defamatory’ Interview

Hours after Stormy Daniels’ Sunday night interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes ended, a lawyer for President Donald Trump‘s longtime personal attorney blasted Daniels with a cease and desist letter.

Brent Blakely, who represents Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, sent the letter demanding an apology and immediate retraction for Daniels’ claims of being physically threatened.

Blakely singled out Daniels over her account that she was once threatened by an unknown man who she claims warned her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

In the letter, which was obtained by DailyMail.com, Blakely dismissed any insinuation that Cohen was responsible for sending the “alleged thug,” and called Daniels’ statements “false and defamatory.”

“In truth, Mr. Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred,” Blakely wrote.

The attorney called on both Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, to apologize through the national media and retract their claims.

Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 in 2016, which she claimed in a lawsuit was hush money to keep her quiet about a 2006 affair with Trump. Cohen claimed he paid the money personally and Trump has denied the affair.

Trump’s lawyers claim Daniels is already liable for damages “in excess of $20 million” for unspecified violations of her non-disclosure agreement.”

Avenatti spoke out harshly in the 60 Minutes interview, saying, “This is about the extent that Mr. Cohen and the president have gone to intimidate this woman, to silence her, to threaten her, and to put her under their thumb.”

“It is thuggish behavior from people in power. And it has no place in American democracy,” Avenatti said.

Earlier in the interview, Daniels described the alleged threat. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story. And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

In his cease and desist letter, Blakely called Daniels’ account “baseless allegations of criminal conduct” and called on Daniels and Avenatti to “make clear that you have no facts or evidence whatsoever to support your allegations that my client had anything whatsoever to do with this alleged thug.”

Aside from claiming she was threatened, Daniels claimed Trump promised to cast her for the Celebrity Apprentice during their affair and also claimed that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sleep in separate bedrooms. Read more about the interview here.