Stormy Daniels Parties After ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Following the airing of her 60 Minutes interview, Stormy Daniels was seen partying at a Dallas bar.

While the interview Daniels did with Anderson Cooper was shot earlier in the month, it only just aired on Sunday, March 25.

TMZ reports that after the airing, Daniels was seen hanging out at Javier TexMex Bar with some friends and her husband.

She also reportedly had a bodyguard with her due to receiving death threats for telling her story about allegedly having an affair with Donald Trump more than a decade ago.

The 60 Minutes interview has been highly controversial, not just because of her claims to have had a sexual relationship with the now-President of the United States, but also because some claimed that she was paid to do the interview.

Over on Twitter, a user claimed that Daniels “is getting paid more for interviews then the 130k hush money.”

“She has yet to be sued but it’s coming. Remember she is only getting sued cause she did interviews or talks. She may also think she will win the lawsuit. But she has been paid by 60 minutes and others,” the user continued.

Daniels fired back that this allegation is “false,” and added, “I was NOT paid a dime for the interview with 60 Minutes (or anything else relating to telling this story).”

This is false! I was NOT paid a dime for the interview with 60 Minutes (or anything else relating to telling this story) https://t.co/VkuDLm7Wy4 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 21, 2018

Daniels also recently took a polygraph test to prove her claims of the affair are true, and her lawyer snapped a photo.

In the picture posted by Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti, Daniels can be seen hooked up to the polygraph machine.

Additionally, The Daily Mail reports that Avenatti confirmed Daniels passed the test.

Many people took to sharing their support of Daniels, with one user tweeting back, “Good for her! Go get the SOB Stormy. Wishing you victory over the liars in the WH and their crooked attorneys. You’ve a great advocate as a attorney.”

Prior to Avenatti’s tweet, Daniels herself tweeted out some details about the alleged affair.

“Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere,” she wrote.