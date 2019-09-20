Storm Area 51: Visitors Show off Their Best ‘Naruto’ Run During Event

The Storm Area 51 event is well-underway out in Nevada, and visitors have been showing off their best “Naruto run” skills all day. The “Naruto run” originates from an anime series by the same name, and was one of the main aspects of the event mentioned in the “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” Facebook event page. The creator of the satirical page wrote in the description that the plan was to “meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

Practicing my ‘naruto run’ to dodge bullets when we storm Area 51. Storming is set to happen tomorrow morning 3am #Area51 #StormArea51 with @elixirhere pic.twitter.com/kqejtvQCkc — Sarah Fraser (@heyfrase) September 20, 2019

As video of the event began to surface, it became clear that attendees take their Naruto running very seriously.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many have been racing around the sands with the heads down and their arms back, just like the iconic anime character.

Many people who could not attend the faux-raid in person have taken to social media to comment on the event, as well as make jokes and shares memes.

“Alright, to all of the people raiding area 51. Make sure to bring your reverse card,” one person quipped. “If the guards try to arrest you, just pull that baby out and BOOM they’re arrested instead. Same goes with if they try to shoot you, the bullets will see the reverse card and go back to them!”

A pair of attendees from L.A. “storming” the mock Area 51 gate at the Alien Research Center in Hiko. Something that will be a popular occurrence this weekend. #basecamp #area51 #stormarea51 pic.twitter.com/0Qs7EnZsag — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 19, 2019

“Hey Area 51 Stormers!!! Middle finger to you!!! One arrest???? Sissys!! I don’t even get light reading material for the toilet for the coverage on your ‘all out assault’ on Area 51,” another person tweeted.

“if you ever feel like you’re not special, just remember that the earth is 4.5 billion years old yet somehow you managed to live at the same time as the Area 51 raid and witnessed Naruto runner kid,” someone else joked.

TINY BRAIN: if enough of us ironically naruto run into area 51 we can overwhelm them NORMAL BRAIN: please do not storm area 51 or you will immediately die GALAXY BRAIN: one punch man the gates of wright-patterson air force base where they actually keep aliens — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 19, 2019

At this time, only one person has been arrested at the event, and one other individual was detained but later released.