Storm Area 51: Arby’s Menu Released

Anyone attending the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event in Nevada will get a chance to eat some special Arby’s menu items only available there. The fast-food chain brought a truck full of exclusive menu items for the thousands of people gathered in the Nevada desert, outside the heavily guarded military base. Someone has to feed everyone there, and Arby’s is stepping up.

The truck will serve four special menu items, exclusively at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, Nevada. The first one is the Redacted on Rye Sandwich, a reference to the redacted information on many classified government documents. The sandwich is a twist on the Arby’s Rachel Sandwich, with turkey on toasted marble rye bread with Swiss cheese, tangy slaw and thousand island dressing.

Next up is the E.T. Slider, a chicken tender between a slider bun, drenched in sweet Bronco Billy sauce.

The third item is Arby’s Frying Objects, which is the classic Arby’s Loaded Curly Fries, topped with savory moon rocks.

Arby’s will also offer up the refreshing Galaxy Milkshake. It has a sweet taste, topped with fruit crunch. It changes colors and even becomes more tart as you keep drinking it.

The Storm Area 51 event kicked off on Friday. The idea was launched in July, when a Facebook event called

“Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” popped up. More than 2 million people said they would show up, but ABC News reports that only about 75 people showed up Friday morning. None of them made it past the first gate at the base.

Rachel, Nevada tried to put together its own “AlienStock” event, but the event only drew “a few hundred,” compared to the expected 50,000.

“There are no food vendors and very little infrastructure or organization,” reads a statement on the town’s website. “Occasionally music can be heard from a makeshift stage on a dusty dirt lot. Some campers are parked all over town and the surrounding public land. Not surprisingly this has turned into a Fyre Fest 2.0. Those still visiting should be prepared to be completely self-contained for food, water, gas and a place to sleep. There are no services in Rachel besides the local bar.”

According to the Associated Press, at least two people were detained by local sheriff’s deputies.

“I do not support this ‘movement.’ The last time someone tried to get in to Area 51 he was shot. This is not the way to go about trying to get more information. What is good, is the interest in the subject – the science and technology,” scientist Bob Lazar, who spoke out against the Storm Area 51 event, said. “That is what would immediately change the world we live in.”