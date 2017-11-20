Here Are the Stores Staying Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Last year, Black Friday‘s march into Thanksgiving Day was finally stopped as several stores decided against opening on the holiday. This year, over 75 retails will not be open on Turkey Day.

In October, BestBlackFriday.com released its list of stores that will not be open on Thursday, Nov. 23. Of course, it’s worth noting that Blue Laws in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine still prohibit most major retailers from opening on Thanksgiving.

BestBlackFriday.com reported that one reason why more stores are staying closed on Thanksgiving is that more Americans are not fans of shopping on a day they’re supposed to spend with family. The site polled 523 American adults in September and found that 36.87 percent strongly disliked shopping on Thanksgiving. Another 20.66 percent disliked it. Only 16.22 percent favored or strongly favored Thanksgiving Day shopping.

One store on the list is open for most of Thanksgiving Day but is closing early. H-E-B, a grocery store chain based in San Antonio, will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the biggest stores that will be closed include Ikea, Costco, HomeGoods, Lowe’s, BJ’s, Hobby Lobby and Sam’s Club. However, BestBlackFriday.com also reported that Target, Best Buy, Walmart and Toys R Us are among the stores that will be open on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day: