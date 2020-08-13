Stimulus Negotiations: New York Rep. Says Unelected Advisers Should 'Get the F— out of the Room'

✖

A freshman Democratic Congressman from New York has some advice on how to resume the stimulus talks and hopefully provide relief, Rep. Max Rose, whose district actually carried Trump back in 2016, pitched his solution in an interview on CNN Wednesday.

Rose, didn't hesitate to blame all parties involved, either. "Nobody has handled this well," Rose said, adding that Trump's advisers "are moving the goalposts" and argued that the president himself would reach some kind of deal if he took Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows out of the equation. "My suggestion is kick out the advisers, lock yourselves in a room and don't leave the room until there's a deal suitable to the American people. And if people didn't vote for you, get the f— out of the room."

Mnuchin and Meadows have been meeting with top congressional Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. While the two sides had agreed on some aspects of the proposed stimulus package, dubbed the HEALS Act, the negotiations fell apart as of Friday.

While there's still a chance the talks could resume, which would tamp down some of the frustration felt by people across the U.S., not everyone is rooting for a bill to get passed. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, being among them. "From my standpoint, the breakdown in the talks is very good news. It's very good news for future generations," Johnson told Breitbart. "I hope the talks remain broken down." To squash any lingering doubt, Johnson went on to say that he does not support any new spending that adds to the federal debt. Instead, he wants any spending to be relegated through the first stimulus package, the CARES Act.

Pelosi decidedly disagrees with takes like Johnson's. She recently told reporters that she hopes that negotiations will not be dragged out until the end of September, as she said that "people will die" if they are not able to grant Americans economic relief soon. There's also the fact that Meadows is currently on vacation, meaning that negotiations will be unable to resume until he returns, which won't be until Aug. 17. The current sticking point appears to be Democrats wanting a figure close to $3 trillion for the bill, though Republicans are holding to their insistence that the HEALS Act would be capped at $1 trillion.