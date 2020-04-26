Stimulus Checks: What Couples Need to Know About Their Money

In late March, the White House and Congress agreed to a $2 trillion stimulus package in hopes of giving a jolt to the economy amidst the coronavirus crisis. Their package included that many Americans would receive a $1,200 stimulus check or $2,400 for couples. Many individuals have already received their checks, which may leave those who haven't yet received theirs wondering about when they can expect to see their check in the mail (or via direct deposit). In particular, if you're a couple who files a joint tax return, there may be some pressing questions on your mind regarding this stimulus check, as there are different eligibility guidelines for couples than there are for single individuals.

Weeks after it was first reported that the White House and Congress reached a deal regarding the stimulus package, the first wave of checks were reportedly sent out. In mid-April, it was reported that many, particularly those who have their banking information set up for direct deposit with the IRS, received theirs already. Depending on your annual income, individuals will either receive $1,200 for single taxpayers or $2,400 for couples. For those who claim children as dependents, they will receive an additional $500 check per child.

Since there has been a ton of discussion regarding these stimulus checks, it may leave you with some questions regarding your own financial situation. If you do have any questions, particularly if you're part of a couple who files a joint tax return, read on to find the answers to your most pressing concerns.