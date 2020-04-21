Stimulus Checks Will Go to Some Seniors and Others This Week

Weeks after the White House and Congress agreed to their $2 trillion stimulus package, many Americans have received their checks. Naturally, since some already received theirs, there were many who were wondering what was the status of their own. If you haven't received your stimulus check yet, you may not have to wait too much longer as another set of stimulus checks is set to go out incredibly soon. According to The Tennessean, more than half of those who were eligible to receive a check have not yet received it. But, many, including seniors and others, will start to receive their checks this week or later.

The publication reported that seniors who receive Social Security retirement benefits via direct deposit will likely see their checks deposited into their associated bank accounts sometime this week or in the near future. For those who have not shared direct deposit information with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), you will likely be getting your stimulus check in the mail sometime soon, as well. The Tennessean reported that the IRS will begin to issue paper checks via the mail on a weekly basis beginning this week. Additionally, the outlet reported that the IRS has worked with the Treasury Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs in order to help grant checks to veterans during this time.

"Timing on the payments is still being determined," the IRS said in a statement on April 17. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig added, "Since many VA recipients typically aren't required to file tax returns, the IRS had to work with these other government agencies to determine a way to quickly and accurately deliver Economic Impact Payments to this group."

In late March, the White House and Congress originally came to an agreement over their $2 trillion stimulus package that will hopefully help give a jolt to the economy amidst this health pandemic. The package not only entailed aid to many businesses, but it also entailed that eligible Americans will receive a one-time check of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples. For those who claim children as dependents, they will receive a check of $500 per child. If you have not yet received your check, and you are eager to find out when it may be on the way, you can also check out a new tool that the IRS launched so that you can see the status of your payment. All one needs to do is head to IRS.gov to check out "Get My Payment."