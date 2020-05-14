Stimulus Checks: Social Security Recipients Should Start Receiving Payments Today

✖

While many Americans have already received their coronavirus relief stimulus checks, it is reported that social security recipients should start receiving their payments today. According to CBS News, citizens who get low-income aged, blind or disabled Social Security benefits will have their checks mailed out on Thursday on Friday. The outlet notes that there are around 8 million Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income.

Recently, the Social Security department published detailed information packet that helps recipients understand how the CARES Act stimulus checks impacts them. "The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), not the Social Security Administration (SSA), will send all payments electronically or paper checks by mail," the form explains. "We documented for you different scenarios to help explain what actions, if any, you may need to take to receive your economic impact payment and any payment for a qualifying child. However, only the IRS can answer questions you may have about your personal or family situation. Please do not call SSA with your payment questions."

Regarding questions about when Social Security recipients may receive their payments, the SSA explains," The IRS began issuing electronic economic impact payments on or about April 15 to people who received a tax refund electronically, and to the same

account as the tax refund. If you did not get an electronic refund or no refund, the IRS will send your payment by mail. Payments will be issued on a staggered basis beginning in late April. You may be able to use the IRS’ Get My Payment tool to provide or update your bank information to receive an electronic payment more quickly."

Social Security recipients who have eligible children will also receive the $500 child credit. "You will only receive $500 for a qualified child listed on your tax return. For a child not listed on your tax return, you must wait to file a tax year 2020 tax return to receive the $500 payment."

There has been talk of a second stimulus bill, which would likely offer most payments to citizens to help with the financial stress of the coronavirus pandemic. However, some lawmakers are reportedly not yet keen on the idea. President Donald Trump has said that he would like to see Payroll Tax Cuts included in a second bill, if there is one. "I told Steve [Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary] just today, we’re not doing anything unless we get a payroll tax cut," Trump said during a Fox News town hall on May 3. "That is so important to the success of our country."