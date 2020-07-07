Stimulus Checks: What People Are Saying About Proposed $2,000 Payments
The next round of stimulus checks could be in the amount $2,000 for each taxpaying American, and people on social media are saying a lot about the proposed payments. The previous coronavirus relief stimulus package gave Americans $1,200, with parents also getting $500 for each child under 17, but CNET notes that some possible plans for the next stimulus package have suggested increasing the amount.
On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at at an event in Bardstown, Kentucky and gave an update on his plans for the next stimulus plan. "I'll be unveiling something, which will be a starting place, in a few weeks." He added that new payments for individuals and families "could well be part of it." President Donald Trump has also frequently commented on the plans, previously saying, "I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats." in reference to a plan by proposed by the House Democrats in May. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about possible $2,000 stimulus check.
I hope that happens.— Jack of Shadows 🌹 (@JJFJR2381) July 3, 2020
I was just fantasizing about that omg
I'd put a downpayment on a house so my dog could have a yard 😭— BanishedThotchev🏴 🅰️C🅰️🅱️ (@thotchev) July 2, 2020
Do not stop fighting for this. This money will surge back into the economy and benefit us all.— Frank Romans (@FrankRomans10) July 6, 2020
They can't. And 100 million plus homeless, along with mass foreclosures will cost economy and banks 10 times more in long run than providing $2,000 monthly stimulus checks and deferring rent/mortgages would.— Michael Tanuvasa (@MichaelTanuvasa) July 1, 2020
If Trump was smart, 1)he would promise to stop all immigration for 4 years, if re-elected. 2)he would quit trying to take away ACA. 3)due to the graft of millionaires and corporations the next stimulus bill should only be a direct payment of $2,000 to US citizens. No exceptions— CuriousMax (@CuriousMax4) July 7, 2020
We need regular stimulus checks through the rest of the year. $2,000 per month for everyone. That way we can incentivize people staying home. Bail out all small businesses. Cancel mortgage, rent, and student debt. This current gov't is NOT for the people & must be destroyed!— Lovely Black Man (@ChillsforReal) July 4, 2020
WHY TF AREN'T MILLIONS OF PEOPLE CALLING THEIR REPS & DEMANDING THIS -- ALONG WITH A $2,000 MONTHLY STIMULUS UNTIL THIS IS OVER⁉️‼️
WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE? https://t.co/6MqoxdaNdb— Savage Savant 🌹🔥 (@Violet_Midnite) July 2, 2020
This is why Americans should be receiving at least $2,000 per month. Do what's right and hurry up and pass the next batch of stimulus checks. @realdonaldtrump @Whitehouse pic.twitter.com/2g8wmeg87f— Angel of Death 👽 (@MamaSophia666) June 30, 2020
I need it. I don't have a job.— Pat Hill (@hpat64) June 27, 2020
I heard that next stimulus check gonna be $2,000 🤔— Vontee🐐 (@ImVontee) June 24, 2020
Heard trump might be giving out a 2,000$ stimulus check 😳— Keezy 🤍 (@tweetsbykeezy) June 18, 2020
@realDonaldTrump how about giving us between $2,000-$3,000 per month in that second stimulus package until this pandemic is over?!
Thank you in advance lol— Elvin Zayas (@elvin_73) July 7, 2020
They said they were gonna be sending $2,000 monthly checks, now they’re “talking” about a second and LAST stimulus check rn in senate, $1,200/person.— Ella (@Superpig35) July 7, 2020
I’m an essential worker not being paid hazard pay.. I think that ppl who aren’t working need help too. We all do.