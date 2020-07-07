Stimulus Checks: What People Are Saying About Proposed $2,000 Payments

The next round of stimulus checks could be in the amount $2,000 for each taxpaying American, and people on social media are saying a lot about the proposed payments. The previous coronavirus relief stimulus package gave Americans $1,200, with parents also getting $500 for each child under 17, but CNET notes that some possible plans for the next stimulus package have suggested increasing the amount.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at at an event in Bardstown, Kentucky and gave an update on his plans for the next stimulus plan. "I'll be unveiling something, which will be a starting place, in a few weeks." He added that new payments for individuals and families "could well be part of it." President Donald Trump has also frequently commented on the plans, previously saying, "I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats." in reference to a plan by proposed by the House Democrats in May. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about possible $2,000 stimulus check.