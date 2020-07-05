Stimulus Checks: People Are Venting About Needing Another Payment as July 4th Weekend Passes
More stimulus checks are still a long way away, but many are still hurting. As the U.S. celebrates July 4th weekend, many are keeping their Independence Day plans light. This situation is partially due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic making people cautious about celebrating around others. However, many are more financially strapped.
As businesses deal with limited hours, capacities and temporary closures, some are having trouble keeping their bank accounts out of the red. The financial state of many U.S. citizens caused them to vent on Twitter over the holiday weekend. Many people need some extra help, and they want the government to know. Scroll through to see some of this weekend's tweets on the matter.
I still can’t believe they gave us ONE stimulus check 😂😭😭😭😭😭— ✨Queen of Zamunda✨👑 (@JoyyUnSpeakable) July 4, 2020
❗extend unemployment benefits...we are still in a pandemic.— Coda Rayo-Garza (@CodaRGarza) July 5, 2020
They need to pass this second stimulus check to keep us above water because we are just barely making it and as trump says the second check will be Generous he really needs to stick to his word and make this happen— kim perri (@perri_kim) July 5, 2020
Where is my 2nd Stimulus Check?— HIM (@Castroice_) July 3, 2020
Expeditiously 😩🥴 I just want to feel like I have more money in the bank lol 😂 cause that first one was gone with the wind pic.twitter.com/yrEdF8M4RW— KikiBabyCakes (@_KikiBabyCakes) July 4, 2020
one-time $1200 stimulus check b like pic.twitter.com/8snSjfEaDX— Lucy Levin (@lucyrlevin) July 3, 2020
waiting on my second stimulus like..... pic.twitter.com/AzYU0Ja7Ds— Showtymee🖤 (@301showtymee) July 4, 2020