Stimulus Checks: Senate Ripped for Vacationing Before Passing New Relief Package
The United States Senate is taking long a recess in the coming weeks, while many Americans wait desperately for another stimulus check. The coronavirus pandemic has many businesses shut down — either by state order or because of illnesses within the staff — and some of the most important provisions in the last stimulus package are running out. This week, Americans became incensed when they realized that legislators would likely table this issue until the end of July.
The U.S. Congress passed the HEROES Act back on May 15, and the Senate has yet to consider the bill. Sen. Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said that the Senate will get around to the second stimulus bill in July, yet the legislative body has a two-week recess scheduled from July 3 to July 17. In addition to celebrating Independence Day, this time is meant for senators to do work within their home states. Many critics are arguing that these senators' constituents would be better served if they would pass a stimulus check before leaving Washington.
The coronavirus pandemic rages on, with several state that have tried to reopen public spaces now seeing rising case numbers. In Texas, the governor is considering reinstating certain restrictions, possibly including a curfew and a stay-at-home order.
Meanwhile, businesses that have attempted to reopen have been hit hard in some cases. Florida bars have closed for deep cleaning, or because their staffs became ill with COVID-19. For many people, another stimulus check seems like their best hope.
There is a chance that the Senate will shorten its planned recess, according to a report by Newsweek. They have done so in the past. In the meantime, here's a glimpse of how angry some Americans are that their lawmakers are planning to take time off right now.
The senate really doesn’t give a fuck about the people. I feel hella bad for those people that won’t be able to find jobs come august. While the governments on vacation chilling.— Antonie Lewis (@KneeCapppp) June 30, 2020
So I don’t get July 3rd off but Congress gets a 2 week vacation in the middle of deciding weather or not we get a second stimulus check? Cool cool cool cool cool fuck that makes me mad— j (@JayDrinksPBR) June 29, 2020
So the Senate is about to go on vacation for 3 weeks then After a couple of days 4 weeks. They are literally going to do absolutely nothing my God fuck this country.— socialist daughter (@KingsDa52) June 29, 2020
I agree and I think all vacations for Congress and the Senate should be cancelled until the stimulus is down and people are able to go back to work fulltime.— James Vamvas (@VamvasJames) June 26, 2020
So the Rs want Americans who desperately need help to wait until the Senate gets back from vacation at the end of July. Despicable.— merstling (@markerstling) June 30, 2020
Congress goes on a 2 week vacation next Friday. I don’t even think the stimulus package is on their plan to get to this week— Dad Bod Gawd (@extraorrdinary1) June 27, 2020
Did y’all know the US Senate gets a vacation from July 3rd until July 20th? Then they go on a 4 week vacation in August because they need a break for all their hard work. pic.twitter.com/eQvxVXjnp4— Shane Travis (@shanetravis_) June 29, 2020