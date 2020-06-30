Stimulus Checks: Senate Ripped for Vacationing Before Passing New Relief Package

The United States Senate is taking long a recess in the coming weeks, while many Americans wait desperately for another stimulus check. The coronavirus pandemic has many businesses shut down — either by state order or because of illnesses within the staff — and some of the most important provisions in the last stimulus package are running out. This week, Americans became incensed when they realized that legislators would likely table this issue until the end of July.

The U.S. Congress passed the HEROES Act back on May 15, and the Senate has yet to consider the bill. Sen. Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said that the Senate will get around to the second stimulus bill in July, yet the legislative body has a two-week recess scheduled from July 3 to July 17. In addition to celebrating Independence Day, this time is meant for senators to do work within their home states. Many critics are arguing that these senators' constituents would be better served if they would pass a stimulus check before leaving Washington.

The coronavirus pandemic rages on, with several state that have tried to reopen public spaces now seeing rising case numbers. In Texas, the governor is considering reinstating certain restrictions, possibly including a curfew and a stay-at-home order.

Meanwhile, businesses that have attempted to reopen have been hit hard in some cases. Florida bars have closed for deep cleaning, or because their staffs became ill with COVID-19. For many people, another stimulus check seems like their best hope.

There is a chance that the Senate will shorten its planned recess, according to a report by Newsweek. They have done so in the past. In the meantime, here's a glimpse of how angry some Americans are that their lawmakers are planning to take time off right now.