Second Stimulus Check's Possible Income Cap Requirement Sets off Twitter

Details of a second stimulus check are still up in the air. While the CARES Act provided minor relief to American households, families are hoping to receive another one as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the nation. While President Donald Trump announced it would be a generous check — making Americans anticipate a higher payment the second time around — now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is indicating otherwise.

While McConnell alluded to a second stimulus check "could well be" part of the next coronavirus relief bill, he did follow up with adding that he feels people who have been hit the hardest are those who make $40,000 or less per year. "I think the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 a year or less," he noted according to Forbes. This comment did not go over well with social media users as it would drastically decrease the amount of Americans eligible for a second round.

While the first round of checks capped income at $99,000 for singles and $198,000 for joint filers, this could exclude millions of those who were given a check the first time. His comments fall in line regarding previous comments he's made about conversation surrounding the fate of a second round of stimulus checks heats up. While against the HEROES Act, McConnell in May reportedly told the president that the next relief bill cannot exceed $1 trillion, according to the outlet. Reducing the income cap for stimulus checks would help achieve that goal.

As so many families and businesses across the nation have suffered financially due to the pandemic, the idea of limiting those who qualify for a second check by this much is not going over well on social media. Several are extremely upset by the reports and have taken to Twitter to air their thoughts.