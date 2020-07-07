Second Stimulus Check's Possible Income Cap Requirement Sets off Twitter
Details of a second stimulus check are still up in the air. While the CARES Act provided minor relief to American households, families are hoping to receive another one as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the nation. While President Donald Trump announced it would be a generous check — making Americans anticipate a higher payment the second time around — now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is indicating otherwise.
While McConnell alluded to a second stimulus check "could well be" part of the next coronavirus relief bill, he did follow up with adding that he feels people who have been hit the hardest are those who make $40,000 or less per year. "I think the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 a year or less," he noted according to Forbes. This comment did not go over well with social media users as it would drastically decrease the amount of Americans eligible for a second round.
While the first round of checks capped income at $99,000 for singles and $198,000 for joint filers, this could exclude millions of those who were given a check the first time. His comments fall in line regarding previous comments he's made about conversation surrounding the fate of a second round of stimulus checks heats up. While against the HEROES Act, McConnell in May reportedly told the president that the next relief bill cannot exceed $1 trillion, according to the outlet. Reducing the income cap for stimulus checks would help achieve that goal.
As so many families and businesses across the nation have suffered financially due to the pandemic, the idea of limiting those who qualify for a second check by this much is not going over well on social media. Several are extremely upset by the reports and have taken to Twitter to air their thoughts.
So they tryna cap off the second stimulus check to those who earn under 40,000 🤦🏽♀️— Ms. Niggahs (@Pr3tTiMom0) July 7, 2020
So I just read that 40k might be three cap off income to get a second stimulus check and I just gotta say that’s some BULLSHIT— Mero (@HOWCOULDINOT216) July 7, 2020
Millions Would Miss Out on Second Stimulus Check With $40,000 Income Cap #SmartNews Is this a joke @senatemajldr $40,000 is your cap ? Try feed a family of 3 or even 2 in the city with that !! @SpeakerPelosi DO SOMETHING NOW— Danielle-Daniela Rivoir (@DanielaRivoir) July 7, 2020
Haven’t received mine either, I’ve attempted the IRS website and it doesn’t work when I enter either my current address or my previous address. I even tried doing all CAPS like some suggest but nope 🤷♀️ Funny how they’re already talking about a second stimulus check too— Ria Cayde✨🏳️🌈 #BLM (@RiaCayde) May 14, 2020
40k?— Rhondaology (@RMercerRice) July 7, 2020
These ppl's wealth & greed have them so far removed from the average American's reality.
Why wld they cap at $40k? The poor already have assistance w/ housing, food, utilities, etc.— Holy Moly (@FaithfulFortitu) July 7, 2020
I know so many ppl that drained their saving b/c they never got unemployment & then had to pick up low wage work. & they won’t qualify b/c they made over 40k LAST year? This isn’t right.
I have a family member who just made 41k for the first time in his life after working extremely hard to get raises, and he is nearly destitute now because of lost work and other untimely required expenditures.— Jeriah Alderson (@JeriahAU) July 7, 2020
There are many areas where 40k is barely survivable WITHOUT lost work
What about healthcare workers who go in daily to care for patients and literally hand the + covid patients their meds and breathing treatments ... and the Techs who help bathe these patients, feed them , shave them and help them feel whole?!40k cap means they all get nothing !— Luhron (@Luhron13) July 7, 2020
From a rich askhole that had his wife’s company receive millions in relief, Our government has lost it sense of the reality for the majority of its citizens. Aug 1, 2020 will be the start of our collapse and the missed rent leading to mass evictions when rent/mortgages are missed— Tom Gari (@TJGIII) July 7, 2020
If the Dems will give Trump a $2+ trillion infrastructure Phase IV stimulus, I'd be willing to bet Trump/McConnell will be willing to give them a meaningful SALT cap suspension, maybe even a second check for individuals.— J. Robert Aycock (@aycockonxion) March 31, 2020
The @GOP plan to cap stimulus checks at people making 99k or couples making 198k is moronic. For starters, it’s a big Fuck You to everyone living in CA, NY and most big cities, where 99k ain’t shit. Second, those are the people you need spending money to juice the economy.— Josh Sadlock (@JoshSadlock) March 20, 2020
Mahomes paycheck alone can pay 375,000 Americans another $1200 stimulus check. If every QB in the NFL got that paycheck, that turns into 12 mil people getting another stimulus check. Now going based off the salary cap ($200 mil) for every team... yea you get the math— Izzy (@Izeman51) July 6, 2020
Fuck it if Kanye says we get a stimulus check every month I'm voting for him no cap. 😂😭🤡— Bron Corbett (@MattCorbett3) July 5, 2020
@realDonaldTrump @senatemajldr How could you let McConnell cap those people that make. 40,000 or less to receive stimulus checks what about us who are hurting as well! We make a little over that, what about us! You people are awful, disgusting!— Traci Geisler❌ (@backinblackhes) July 7, 2020
Yeah, now that we've spent 2.3 Trillion on tax cuts for the rich, 4.2 Trillion on Wall Street bailouts, and 660 Billion in payoffs to Trump and GOP cronies, we really need to start pinching pennies when it comes to the 40% of America that is unemployed and can't pay rent.— Ben Kraus (@TheSharkPunch) July 7, 2020
So we’re all getting a bag of airline peanuts— j (@gioman62) July 7, 2020
The economy is bouncing back?!
yeah, ok— merry mixologist🍸😎 (@SueKin16) July 7, 2020
They bet not cap the stimulus check eligibility to $40,000 🙄🙄— Ginny Weasly 🌻🌻 (@CheetahXPearls) July 7, 2020
1. @senatemajldr Are you out of uour mind?Second Stimulus Check Income Eligibility May Be Capped At $40,000? This is ridiculous! People are tired of this!! Do you think, 90,000 per year is a lot of money now adays? What is your rate of pay?— Debbie (@deltadeb9860) July 7, 2020
I want another stimulus so I can drop that one in my savings too 🤣— America-Marie (@Cap10Giggles) July 1, 2020