Stimulus Checks: Neighborhood July 4th Displays Have People Thinking Payments Were Spent on Fireworks

Saturday was Independence Day in the U.S., and fireworks were in no short supply. However, many seemed to believe there were even more explosions in the sky than usual. Many cities around the U.S. suspended annual displays to prevent mass gatherings in light of the coronavirus pandemic. This situation meant many opted to buy fireworks themselves and fire off their own presentations.

This influx left many on Twitter thinking the same thought. With a perceived rise of loud "pops" in the area, many pondered if their neighbors saved some cash from their economic impact payments and spent it on fireworks. While it is unlikely everyone spent $1,200 or more on fireworks, it still became a meme of sorts online. Scroll through to see some of the best jokes and reactions to Saturday night's festivities.