Stimulus Checks: Neighborhood July 4th Displays Have People Thinking Payments Were Spent on Fireworks
Saturday was Independence Day in the U.S., and fireworks were in no short supply. However, many seemed to believe there were even more explosions in the sky than usual. Many cities around the U.S. suspended annual displays to prevent mass gatherings in light of the coronavirus pandemic. This situation meant many opted to buy fireworks themselves and fire off their own presentations.
This influx left many on Twitter thinking the same thought. With a perceived rise of loud "pops" in the area, many pondered if their neighbors saved some cash from their economic impact payments and spent it on fireworks. While it is unlikely everyone spent $1,200 or more on fireworks, it still became a meme of sorts online. Scroll through to see some of the best jokes and reactions to Saturday night's festivities.
Pretty sure several families’ stimulus checks went toward fireworks this year.
What a show! pic.twitter.com/f3kn1qGB4I— Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) July 5, 2020
prevnext
I am convinced that the entire city of Lebanon spent their stimulus checks on fireworks this year. This is insane— Christie (@christie0106) July 5, 2020
I’m convinced everyone spent their stimulus checks on fireworks— Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) July 5, 2020
prevnext
After last nights fireworks I can see you all spent your stimulus cheques wisely.... pic.twitter.com/PTptthUcvB— Paul Bradford (@GhostGuyPaul) July 5, 2020
🤣apparently.... I don’t think I’ve seen that many residential mortars ever...— ••Bjørn•• (@DanishDesign) July 5, 2020
prevnext
That Stimulus check really allowed ya’ll MF’s to go all out on fireworks this year huh 😭😂— Zuko’s Wife ❤️🔥 (@dizzle_hk) July 5, 2020
I think we now know what everyone spent their $1200 stimulus checks on.
Fireworks. pic.twitter.com/3iee8XX9Pd— 🍊 Syracuse Memes™ 🍊 (@Cusememes) July 5, 2020
prevnext
Yup, same here I think I was the only one in the neighborhood not doing fireworks.— Brian (@BrianMSTL) July 5, 2020
The hell kinda fireworks are these !? Y’all saved y’all stimulus checks for this or what ?— JaMichael 👑 (@Real_JayWill) July 5, 2020
prevnext
Based on what's going on in our neighborhood tonight, I think most people spent their economic stimulus money on fireworks. pic.twitter.com/A8RFCDTlF9— Matt Gingrich (@MGingrich68) July 5, 2020
Santa Ana used thier stimulus checks for fireworks or some shit because these MFs tweakin— The Plug (@nezthebamf) July 5, 2020
prevnext
I feel like everyone living within 2 square miles of me spent their entire government stimulus check on fireworks. pic.twitter.com/W80pZptvuY— Jake Weaver (@Golfer_Jake_78) July 5, 2020
prev
Omg them stimulus checks must have all been spent on fireworks They have been going off since 2pm pic.twitter.com/IMtMjRMaXO— O’s Girl (@terrij68) July 5, 2020