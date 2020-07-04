Many of the biggest fireworks shows in the U.S. are canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some are not. This Fourth of July, celebrations are down-sized and altered in many places to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Still, there is no way Americans can go through Independence Day without some lights in the sky. According to a report by The New York Times, about 80 percent of Fourth of July fireworks shows have been canceled in the U.S. This includes small towns and big cities alike, where local officials would typically hire professionals to set off the triumphant blasts. Even in places where the fireworks have not been canceled, the shows might have big alterations, including limited crowd sizes, shortened durations and a smaller budget. Naturally, this won't stop Americans from celebrating on their own. In the last several weeks, growing reports of nightly fireworks around the U.S. have picked up traction, with some pundits arguing that it is a sign of Americans feeling restless from months quarantine conditions. In fact, retailers in some states have reported a huge surge in sales since public shows were canceled, and police fear that it will mean more backyard accidents this year. Another option is a digital fireworks show. Some counties are livestreaming their light shows from undisclosed locations, so fans have no choice but to watch at home. Others are airing compilations of previous fireworks displays. For the real thing, however, Americans might have to look pretty far to find fireworks. Here are some of the biggest shows in the country that have not been canceled.

Marysville, Washington (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, Getty) Marysville, Washington is hosting a drive-in only fireworks show on Saturday night, according to a report by The Everett Herald. Locals are invited to park their cars downtown, or anywhere with a view of the Ebey Slough waterfront. If they can see the sights from home, officials encourage them t odo so. Usually popular shows in nearby Darrington, Edmonds, Everett and Mukilteo have reportedly been canceled.

Northern Texas Many fireworks shows in north Texas are scrambling to stay on as the state rolls back its re-opening plan amid surging coronavirus case numbers. According to a report by NBCDFW 5, shows Dallas, Grapevine, Plano, Rockwall, The Colony and The Trophy Club will allow people to park nearby and watch the show from their cars. Shows in Forth Worth, Granbury, Hudson Oaks and McKinney will go on as planned, but spectators are asked to watch from their homes. Others will be livestreamed on Facebook or YouTube.

Utah While we celebrate this weekend, let's do so safely. COVID-19 has changed how we interact & celebrate. Gather in smaller groups, hold events outside, practice physical distancing, and use masks. Be especially careful around older family members and those at higher risk. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) July 3, 2020 Several fireworks shows around Utah will go on with social distancing practices in place, although smoe of the biggest ones are the ones that have been canceled. According to a report by KUTV 2, the biggest show available will likely be in Provo, with fireworks going off in three locations at once. Residents will be able to see them from anywhere in the city.

Gaithersburg, Maryland Gaithersburg, Maryland has canceled its live fireworks show, yet the city has developed a week's worth of creative events to try and make up for the lack of explosions. According to a report by the Patch, these socially-distant events will culminate on Saturday night with a video broadcast from the mayor, a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and finally a video montage of past fireworks. All of this will be streamed on the town's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

New Orleans, Louisiana (Photo: Shutterstock.com) The New Orleans are has a number of fireworks displays still on for Saturday night — according to a report by 4WWLTV — though again spectators are asked to watch from their cars in specified locations or from home if at all possible. This includes events in Sidney Torres Park, Bucktown Harbor Park and on the Mandeville Lakefront.

Atlanta, Georgia Atlanta's usual fireworks displays at Stone Mountain and Six Flags have been canceled, but a few other shows in the Atlanta Metro area are still on. According to a report by 11 Alive, East Point, Georgia has partnered with a company called Holopundits to offer a free virtual fireworks show in its Augmented Reality app. Meanwhile, Woodstock, Georgia is going ahead with its fireworks show as usual, with social distancing in place. The city of Cumming is doing the same, but elected officials are begging visitors to respect the rules. "We consulted with elected officials, state officials and staff and determined that there is no good way to stage Woodstock's annual parade and festival this year with current restrictions in effect. We are proceeding with the fireworks show as regularly scheduled, given that the layout of the area that is utilized for viewing the show easily allows for social distancing," said Woodstock City Manager Jeff Moon.