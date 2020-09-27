Stimulus Checks: Mark Cuban's Payment Plan Has People Talking

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has been promoting a generous stimulus check plan to send $1,000 to qualifying Americans biweekly, and social media is behind him. The billionaire investor is frustrated with the lack of action over the economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As Cuban grows more outspoken, so do his followers.

Cuban outlined his idea in an interview with CNBC, explaining that he wants a conditional stimulus check sent to American families every other week for at least two months. Recipients would then have just 10 days to spend that money, providing an immediate and tangible boost for the local economy. Cuban proposes sending these $1,000 checks to everyone, regardless of income, for the good of the market as a whole. He believes this would have positive ripple effects on everything from housing prices to employment.

"Once businesses start having demand, even if they're closed and working online, then there is a reason for them to be able to bring back employees and retain those employees if demand is sustained," he explained.

Cuban's idea is unique for its time limit and its focus on the market, not the individual in need, but it is still not precisely new. In fact, multiple bills for a monthly stimulus check have made it to the U.S. Congress, but none have garnered sufficient support for a vote. Both the House and the Senate entertained bills for a $2,000 per month stimulus check, and Americans were on board, but it never went further than that.

However, with the lack of any progress on stimulus negotiations over the last few weeks, many Americans are feeling frustrated and hopeless. Cuban's outsider proposal has reinvigorated the conversation in some areas. Here is a look at how social media is responding to his ideas.