Stimulus Checks: It's July 13, and Twitter Is Still Frustrated a Second Payment Is Nowhere in Sight

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, many Americans are now checking for news on a possible second stimulus check every single day. Updates have been few and far between on the possible financial relief measure, but one thing is for certain: it is dominating the conversation.

The coronavirus pandemic is worsening in the U.S., with the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise overall. According to a report by CBS News, the economic downturn due to the outbreak has officially been classified as a recession, and many experts expect the economic outlook to get worse in the coming months. Understandably, many desperate Americans are hoping for another stimulus check to help buoy them through this crisis, and are frustrated by how slow that process is turning out to be.

Millions of Americans got a stimulus check sometime between April and now, approved under the CARES Act. Since then, the U.S. Congress has passed another stimulus package called the HEROES Act, which would provide a nearly identical check — worth up to $1,200 per individual based on income — but with some of the wrinkles smoothed out.

The United States Senate has not acted on the HEROES Act at all, however, and they are currently on a two-week recess scheduled to end on July 17. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that they will begin considering a second stimulus package when they return, but he has said that he wants the legislation to come from his office, meaning he is unlikely to let the HEROES Act pass as-is.

That could mean an even longer wait for needy Americans, and they may not be happy with what comes from that wait. McConnell has floated the idea of setting the income cap for the stimulus check much lower at around $40,000 per year, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has suggested that the check itself might be worth less than the previous one as well.

On the other hand, there are many Democratic lawmakers who feel that a $1,200 check is not enough. They are still lobbying for monthly or quarterly checks sent to Americans worth $2,000 each. Some also advocate for canceling rent and mortgage payments until the coronavirus vaccine arrives, to avoid a homelessness crisis.

For the most part, President Donald Trump seems to be siding with the latter. Trump has spoken out in support of another stimulus check, even telling Fox Business last week that he wants it to be worth more money than the first. To get there, however, any proposal would need to pass through a reluctant Senate.

All of these factors and more are contributing to a climate of extreme frustration among Americans, and they are not being shy about venting their feelings online. Here is a look at what people are saying about the slow second stimulus check on Monday.