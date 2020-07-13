Stimulus Check 2: 6 Questions We Still Have About a Second Payment

The question of a potential second round of stimulus checks have been a topic of conversation since the first round of payments began showing up in April. Following the passing of the CARES Act in March, the $2 trillion stimulus package afforded most U.S. citizens with a one-time payment of $1200, plus $500 for each dependent. While that payment has come and gone (for most, anyway), there's no real timetable as to when a second check will be signed off by President Donald Trump, much less when those payments will make their way to bank accounts. Currently, the Senate is on recess from Friday, July 3, through Friday, July 17, and will resume on July 20. That gives them three weeks to debate and finalize a bill before their next recess, which starts on Monday, Aug. 10. Should nothing come to fruition then, nothing would move forward until they convene again on Sept. 8. Although a number of lawmakers have stated that their goal is to pass a stimulus bill before this second recess. Still, with millions of people across the U.S. dealing with a loss of wages or unemployment due to widespread shutdowns (and re-shutdowns), the question of a second stimulus check is a dire one. Here's a look at some of the biggest variables that could go into round two of payments.

When Will It Arrive? (Photo: Illustration by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, Getty) Probably the most frustrating question is when will the long-promised second payment may arrive. The House has introduced a number of bills, and passed the HEROES Act in May, which has been dormant in the Senate since, and unlikely to pass when they reconvene on Monday. Although there has been some indication that it will be a priority, which could mean they would roll out in the fall. However, that's purely speculative at this point.

How Much Will It Be? (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) This has been one of the issues with the most conflicting information. While Trump has recently promised a "larger" payment than the CARES Act, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said those payments would be lower, partially because they'd be targeted more towards lower-income people. Kudlow added that the Trump administration hopes to keep this next stimulus package at $1 trillion or less.

Who Will Be Eligible? (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Though the CARES Act dolled out millions of checks to individuals, not everyone was eligible for a payment. Namely, immigrants and citizens who'd married immigrants were excluded from receiving a one-time payment. A number of college-age students were also left out, as their status was in-between recipient and dependent. It's unclear if similar provisions would be in place for the second (and likely final) round.

Is There an Income Cap? (Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images, Getty) It is possible that the income threshold for a second payment will be much lower than the first. While the CARES Act capped income at $99,000 annually, McConnell recently indicated that the new cutoff would be closer to $40,000. "The people that I think have been hit the hardest during this whole episode have been people making $40,000 a year or less," McConnell explained. "Many of them work in the hospitality business, hotels, restaurants — we're going to be acutely aware of that particular segment of our population going into this next package that we'll be putting together in the next few weeks."

Will There Be a Recurring Payment? (Photo: Jeff Fusco/Getty Images) One of the proposals that's been regularly floated is the idea of a recurring stimulus payment. Despite the success that other countries have seen with it, it's unlikely that something would become law in the U.S. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, a very vocal proponent of Universal Basic Income has supported the measure.