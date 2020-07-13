Stimulus Checks: All of Twitter's Latest Complaints About the Second Payment Delay
Another weekend has arrived, and Americans still do not know when (or if) another stimulus check will be sent their way. The U.S. governments sent out economic impact payments to most Americans starting in mid-April, in an attempt to slow the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Americans most in need have likely spent that one-time, $1,200 check already.
People have rent to pay, bills to manage, and groceries to buy. With many in the U.S. dealing with reduced hours or unemployment altogether, many are crossing their fingers that more money comes in the mail soon. As an effect of this, Twitter is filled with those venting about the situation right now. Scroll through to see some of the complaints, jokes and more about the ongoing economic crisis and the wait for more stimulus payments.
Hurry up and pass out the 2nd wave of stimulus checks before they lock you up https://t.co/yIKWOKVazd— LIBRAnden (@ChiGuy1742) July 9, 2020
Untangle, Entangle, Bojangle where the hell is my 2nd stimulus check 🧐— Tink Tink🌻 (@AyeYoo_MandiiB) July 11, 2020
So uh is there any reason we haven't got a second stimulus check or does America just suck that much— yellow spoon girl (@yellowspoongirl) July 9, 2020
Realizing we ain’t getting that second stimulus check pic.twitter.com/vxgRgYh7vr— CJ (@cdgreer_) July 10, 2020
Can we have a Fauci figure but for explaining to congress that we desperately need more stimulus checks— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 10, 2020
PASS THE HEROES ACT!! Extend the $600 federal pandemic unemployment assistance!! We are still in the middle of a pandemic!! Everything is still closed and I have no job or industry to even go back to!! Help the people!! It’s all we are surviving on!! A stimulus check won’t cut it— Shayna Hell (@BadShayna) July 8, 2020
Me manifesting that second round of stimulus checks pic.twitter.com/gaOzdyYxp4— Τζέρεντ (@_jaredcarrillo) July 9, 2020
people should be on their 3rd, 4th, 5th stimulus check by now. I don't even know what to say anymore about the human rights catastrophe we're in.— Jessica Byrd (@JessicaLBYRD) July 11, 2020