Stimulus Checks: All of Twitter's Latest Complaints About the Second Payment Delay

Another weekend has arrived, and Americans still do not know when (or if) another stimulus check will be sent their way. The U.S. governments sent out economic impact payments to most Americans starting in mid-April, in an attempt to slow the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Americans most in need have likely spent that one-time, $1,200 check already.

People have rent to pay, bills to manage, and groceries to buy. With many in the U.S. dealing with reduced hours or unemployment altogether, many are crossing their fingers that more money comes in the mail soon. As an effect of this, Twitter is filled with those venting about the situation right now. Scroll through to see some of the complaints, jokes and more about the ongoing economic crisis and the wait for more stimulus payments.