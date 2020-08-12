Kamala Harris: What to Know About Joe Biden's Pick for Vice President

Kamala Harris is all over the headlines after Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the 2020 election, selected her as his vice presidential running mate. Harris previously was in the race herself before dropping out in December. After her selection was announced, Harris went on Twitter to call it an "honor" to be in this position. The two will appear together in Biden's home state, Delaware, on Wednesday. In his announcement, Biden called her the "best person" for the job. Together, the two will look to secure more votes come the November election in which they'll be going against Donald Trump and his VP, Mike Pence. Many people, including some notable celebrities like Maya Rudolph and even Taylor Swift, congratulated Harris after learning of her nomination. Others, like former vice president candidate Sarah Palin, offered some advice on what to expect with the new responsibilities that will follow. With Harris at the forefront now, many people are looking to learn a little more about Biden's running mate. Here is a rundown of Harris' career, from her time as an attorney general and as a Senator and a look at some of the most notable political stances she has ahead of the upcoming election.

When Biden elected to have Harris serve as his running mate, it marked the first time that a Black woman or Asian American woman has ever been chosen for the platform. After Biden's announcement, Harris spoke of this briefly in a tweet. She wrote that, "Black women and women of color have long been underrepresented in elected office and in November we have an opportunity to change that. Let's get to work." Her comment came after sharing an article that stated that 267 women of color are running for seats in the House and in the Senate, a record-number.

She spent 26 years as a prosecutor in California, eventually becoming the attorney general in 2010. She announced her run for attorney general back in 2008, receiving endorsements from House speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as both of California senators. She made history as the first Jamaican-American and Asian-American woman to serve in the position. She was later re-elected in 2014 after securing 57.5% of the vote. Her credentials were so strong that then-president Barack Obama had her as a candidate for the U.S. Attorney General, however, Harris politely declined the opportunity as she was in the midst of running for the U.S. Senate.

In 2015, Haris announced she would be running for the Senate following the retirement of Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA). With her work as an attorney general and the national attention she garnered from the likes of Obama and others of high ranking, including Biden who also endorsed her then, Harris picked up 60% of the vote. From that point on, Harris began to counter many of Trump's policies, including an executive order he signed in 2017 that banned several Muslim countires from entering the states. She also was vocal against some of his cabinet picks, most notably Betsy DeVos. During Trump's impeachment trial in January, she was seen on the floor giving remarks, calling for an end of people who "are above the law."

On Jan. 21, 2019, Harris put her name officially into the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. A popular name, as evident by the amount of donations she received in the early going, Harris quickly proved to be a dynamic debater when it came for the first debate that June. Throughout most of the polls, Harris found herself near the top with the likes of Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. She wound up withdrawing in December, Biden and Sanders among the top two with other candidates, like Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, slowly dropping out in the early part of 2020.

(Photo: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Getty) Her ties to California run deep as she was born in Oakland. She left for college for Washington D.C. to attend Howard University before eventually returning to attend the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. The 55-year-old is married to an attorney, Douglas Emhoff. The two tied the knot in 2014 and do not have children together. Emhoff, though, does have two children from a previous marriage. Harris has a sister, who also works at MSNBC as a political analyst.

In selecting Harris as his running mate, Biden is getting someone who has called for background checks on all gun sales, someone who has backed police reform and a candidate who is an avid supporter of reproductive rights. Perhaps the most tantalizing note about Harris is her stance on health care. She has frequently flipped back-and-forth about her thoughts on the subject, even making her own proposal that didn't go over well as it would require major tax hikes. In regards to criminal justice, Harris has called herself a "progressive prosecutor" and is someone who supports the legalization of marijuana, despite a track record that suggests otherwise in which she jailed thousands of people on marijuana-related charges.