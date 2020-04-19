Stimulus Checks: How Some People Are Spending Their Cash

Millions of Americans have now gotten their "stimulus check" from the U.S. government — up to $1,200 for emergency relief during the coronavirus pandemic. The payments are meant to help out individuals impacted by the virus and the ensuing economic fallout, as public events are shut down and spending grinds to a halt. Of course, the decision of how to spend that money rests with the recipient at the end of the day.

Each "stimulus check" is worth up to $1,200 for qualifying Americans, and is being sent even to those who have not lost their jobs due to the pandemic. They are being sent out by the IRS via the same methods used to distribute 2018 and 2019 tax refunds. Millions of payments were issued through direct deposit last week, and millions more will be going by mail by the end of the month. Many people are scrambling to get the much-needed payment as fast as possible.

Already spent my stimulus check pic.twitter.com/zoMsrXWj0a — Bello Kevy (@Bello_Kevy) April 19, 2020

The hectic distribution of the checks aside, there has been plenty of confusion about the purpose of these payments. They are now being commonly referred to as "stimulus checks," though the IRS itself is calling them Economic Impact Payments. The word "stimulus" has many people thinking that the money needs to be spend at once in order to stimulate the economy.

Their true name carries a different connotation. For many people, the payments simply cushion the impact of the economic fallout caused by this virus. Most are being used to cover rent and utilities, keep food on the table or acquire medical care and supplies.

Still, plenty of people are having fun with their stimulus check — joking or otherwise — on social media. Here are some of the best ways Twitter users are spending their Economic Impact Payments.