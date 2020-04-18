Walmart Will Hire 50,000 More Associates Just After Hitting 150,000 Worker-Hiring Goal

✖

Walmart's hiring spree continues, as the company announced on Friday that it will hire another 50,000 new associates by the end of May. This follows the company's recent rush to hire 150,000 new employees, which it met, in the hopes of helping handle the coronavirus pandemic rush. In a time of such unprecedented unemployment, the news had many people jumping for joy.

Last month, Walmart issued a public pledge to hire 150,000 new employees by the end of May. The company hit that mark with plenty of time to spare, and now it is raising the bar. On Friday, a press release from Walmart announced that the company is looking for another 50,000 new associates by the end of next month. For a country seeing ski-high unemployment rates, the news ensures that at least some people will be drawing a pay check as the coronavirus pandemic continues. It also ensures that Walmart's big box stores will be well-staffed ongoing retail onslaught.

Walmart's EVP and Chief People Officer, Donna Morris revealed that the company already had over 1 million applicants for its mass hiring spree, and it has hired an average of 5,000 people per day since March. The open position includes jobs at stores, clubs and warehouses, and are mostly temporary jobs.

"We are humbled and proud to be able to give an opportunity to so many workers during this critical time," Morris wrote. "We continue to see strong demand in our stores, and at the same time, we want to give our current associates the flexibility to take time off and stay home if they feel more comfortable doing so. In stores and clubs, we'll continue to hire key roles, such as cashiers, stockers and personal shoppers. In distribution centers and fulfillment centers, we'll hire additional fillers and pickers. And, we'll also continue adding roles such as more drivers to our fleet."

While most of the economy was suffering through March and April, Walmart saw a huge boost in sales as the coronavirus swept through the U.S. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, much of this could be attributed to "panic-buying," as people stocked up on toilet paper, medical supplies and other non-perishable items. However, with unemployment rates climbing and states cracking down on the sale of "nonessential items," Walmart may see a dip in that sales boom soon as well.

In the meantime, the company is offering jobs to thousands of Americans who need it badly, including furloughed workers from restaurants, bars and other retail chains.