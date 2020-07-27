Stimulus Checks: What Folks Are Saying About GOP's New Plan
A new round of help is on the way for the American economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continued to suggest that a second stimulus is rapidly approaching. The GOP’s latest maneuver is dubbed the CARES Act 2.
Included in the newest plan is another round of $1,200 checks that will go out to the general public. The $1 trillion package will place heavy emphasis on supporting education, health care and the economy. Enhanced unemployment benefits will also be included, though it will not be as much as the previous $600 add-on that came in the first stimulus package in May. On Sunday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow noted that a “check is there” while adding that a reemployment and retention bonus along with tax credits for small businesses will also be included. The ongoing discussions will likely reach a conclusion sometime before Aug. 7, which is when the next month-long recess will begin.
With much attention being paid on Monday to the GOP’s latest stimulus plan, social media was buzzing in response to the proposal. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to the potential second federal stimulus package.
Not everyone was making more on unemployment! I’m so sick of hearing this. Myself and all my coworkers took a pay cut! We want to go back to making the money we were but our job is CLOSED!! How is that our fault?! Such BS!— Amynicolelynn (@Amynicolelynn2) July 27, 2020
There are at least 20 states I know of that need to either close or go back on their re-openings for the US to get this better under control.
Larry Kudlow is basically in denial about the data on COVID. Although the US is peaking again in the number of cases it will take— Eunice Neeley, MD,MPH (@NeeleyEunice) July 27, 2020
It will be interesting to see the collateral damage to economy, once people start filing for bankruptcy and car repossession begins. Not to mention the landlord who can't pay his mortgage on the property because tenants just can't pay, economy slowdown as well people not spending— Em. (@emordan79) July 27, 2020
I'm grateful with anything right now. I'm still waiting on my damn unemployment. It's been 17 weeks with nothing & it's like pulling teeth trying to get in touch with anyone. I know people who weren't even on the books & got money while I worked & was on the books 😑😑😑 wtf?!— GalacticGal on Parler (@RedPill08391614) July 27, 2020
This is tough. I know there are people need this but I also know there's lots of people that could be working that are choosing not to based on Gov money they're receiving. IDK what the answer is.— Devin Slorah (@devinslorah) July 27, 2020
I feel like people get passionate about everyday individuals receiving that extra $600 but aren't at all as passionate about the companies that recieved millions in bail out money including those GOP senators that fight against it. Place your anger there.— Mimi_Gunz (@mzlatina82) July 27, 2020
Another perfect example of the GOP wanting to keep 95% in poverty, 4.99% will carve out extremely comfortable lives, and .01% will be kings and kingmakers. Brilliant at making and keeping $, idiots at history, all known societies have fallen when the poor are held down 4 2 long🤔— John henrichsen (@HenrichsenJohn) July 27, 2020