Stimulus Checks: What Folks Are Saying About GOP's New Plan

A new round of help is on the way for the American economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continued to suggest that a second stimulus is rapidly approaching. The GOP’s latest maneuver is dubbed the CARES Act 2.

Included in the newest plan is another round of $1,200 checks that will go out to the general public. The $1 trillion package will place heavy emphasis on supporting education, health care and the economy. Enhanced unemployment benefits will also be included, though it will not be as much as the previous $600 add-on that came in the first stimulus package in May. On Sunday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow noted that a “check is there” while adding that a reemployment and retention bonus along with tax credits for small businesses will also be included. The ongoing discussions will likely reach a conclusion sometime before Aug. 7, which is when the next month-long recess will begin.

With much attention being paid on Monday to the GOP’s latest stimulus plan, social media was buzzing in response to the proposal. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to the potential second federal stimulus package.