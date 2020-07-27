Second Stimulus Check: What to Expect in Addition to $1,200 Payment for CARES 2 Act

The second round of stimulus checks looks to be coming together, even if just a bit. With Congress having reconvened more than a week prior, and on a tight schedule ahead of their next recess, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly insisted that the second round of payments will be a priority.

The still-developing HEALS Act has been the topic of legislative debate, and the perimeters have started to be made apparent by Republicans in the Senate. Though as Forbes reports, they haven't been approved by any Senate Democrats, not to mention the House of Representatives, where they hold the majority. Then, of course, it will need to be signed into law by President Donald Trump. Despite these obstacles, some expectations are starting to be set.

Along with what's expected to come, there are a number of provisions that haven't been introduced yet, and may not be. Things like student loan forgiveness, liability shields and payroll tax cuts are all off the table at this point, despite the latter being championed by Trump repeatedly throughout the spring and summer. With the next recess set for Aug. 7, here's a look at what to start to expect with a possible second stimulus package.