Stimulus Checks: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls GOP Senators 'Lazy' for Not Passing Second Payment

Talk of a second stimulus check have increasingly picked up as the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the country. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York U.S. Representative, is growing tired at the back-and-forth between Democrats and Republicans in passing the bill to grant more financial help for Americans.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to comment on a post, saying that the “House voted to send a second stimulus check two months ago and Senate Republicans haven’t even discussed it.” She then criticized the part, noting that for people who claim to “care about hard work, they are the laziest leaders in COVID.” She tagged U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, to speed this process up, writing in all caps, “Get to work.” Ocasio-Cortez has seen first-hand the impact of the coronavirus, hailing from New York where the state served as the epicenter of the spread of COVID-19.

The House voted to send a 2nd stimulus check *2 mos ago* & Senate Republicans haven’t even discussed it. For a party that pretends to care abt hard work, they are the laziest leaders in COVID. Even House GOP work harder, & they don’t even read bills. GET TO WORK @senatemajldr https://t.co/xf3Q5vq7KN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

The first set of stimulus checks, which granted $1,200 to each individual or $2,400 to couples with additional money added on for children, arrived in mid-April. These were a part of a gigantic $2 trillion stimulus package created to provide relief to workers who lost their jobs and help to stabilize a falling economy. Ever since the first round of help came in, many people have been clamoring for more assistance, particularly over the past month as more and more states have seen aggressive spikes in positive cases, including Florida, Texas and California, which set a new daily record on Wednesday.

As far as a second stimulus check, there remains a lot of questions as to when and what it could look like. President Donald Trump added some hope for it coming soon when he stated that it would be coming sometime in Phase 4 and that it would be very generous. The Senate will reconvene next Monday to go over a three-week legislative session in which talks of the stimulus should be a high priority. In this round of help, there are talks about capping who can receive it, namely people making less than $40,000 in income would be eligible, a proposal that hasn’t set well with some.