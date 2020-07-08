Stimulus Check 2: Donald Trump's 'Critical Components' for Second Plan Has Tax Payers Weighing In
Donald Trump is ready to push through more financial help for people amid the coronavirus pandemic. The only thing now is finding a second stimulus package that can pass through the Congress and eventually into bank accounts. Supportive of getting help on its way, Trump revealed the components he wants to see in the next round of financial benefits.
There are two specific components that Trump wants, according to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. In it must be payroll tax cuts and incentives for manufacturing to return to the states from overseas. In saying this, Meadows said the thought process behind it all is that they keep an eye on “a real, systemic way” that these two things are met and provide significant benefits to the country.
As for a second stimulus check, details remain unknown, though each day seems to bring more information about what people can expect. The latest news suggests that the help could solely be directed at low-income households where a cap would be placed at $40,000 income. Anyone under that threshold would be eligible for another check as opposed to the first round of support that aided anyone under $75,000.
Seeing all of the new developments, many people took to social media to express their thoughts on everything. Here is a look at some comments on Facebook and posts on Twitter about what Trump said and the future of a second check.
Will it Only Benefit Large Companies?
Over on Facebook, one of the first comments to pour in wondered if this is just a ploy to benefit larger companies. "If he gets his way the payroll tax will only really benefit the large companys, the very small amount on paychecks wont hardly be noticable. Plus that will cut funding for soc security and medicaid, programs he deems are entitlements which he has been pushing to be cut for years."
Not going to lie this “second” round of stimulus checks should ONLY go to those of us who had to work through this whole quranrtine shit. The rest of you guys got to sit back at home AND get paid more than what you actually made working— KUWOK☺️☺️ (@_omarsworld_) July 4, 2020
Buying Votes?
Another user feels that the push for a second stimulus, which Trump said would be "generous," has to do with the President feeling he can buy votes from people who otherwise wouldn't vote for him or voters who may be on the fence and the extra financial support would be enough to swing them. "He only wants another round of stimulus money because he's trying to buy votes," the comment began. "If this weren't an election year he wouldn't even consider this because he's greedy just like the rest of his Republican Party."
Another user echoed a similar sentiment feeling the rationale behind putting together another stimulus package has to do with enticing people to consider voting for him after he supported them through the pandemic. "Sure he wants one now that he needs to buy votes," a user began, "he was claiming another round would be dead in the water until he lost followers."
Who Should Get it?
Some people, including this one user below, feels that the people who should be eligible for another round of stimulus checks should be the ones who were out working throughout it all and not people were receiving unemployment and the additional money on top of that that was provided in the first stimulus package. "I think people that was on unemployment getting that extra 600 shouldn't get other one and that the people that worked thought this whole thing should get a bigger check how is people behind on rent with double unemployment."
Y’all listen. Trump is advocating for a second stimulus check to be larger than $1200. This isn’t a “favor” or a “blessing” - this is the bare minimum regardless of the amount. Do not let people paint a narrative that he cares or that this is enough for your vote. He’s DESPERATE.— n. (@habibiting) July 2, 2020
How Else Does Trump Benefit?
Others believe that Trump is only looking to push a second stimulus through so that it benefits his properties, from hotels to country clubs. One user responded, "He can't wait to direct lots of money to his resorts and companies of his donors."