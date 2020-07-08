Stimulus Check 2: Donald Trump's 'Critical Components' for Second Plan Has Tax Payers Weighing In

Donald Trump is ready to push through more financial help for people amid the coronavirus pandemic. The only thing now is finding a second stimulus package that can pass through the Congress and eventually into bank accounts. Supportive of getting help on its way, Trump revealed the components he wants to see in the next round of financial benefits.

There are two specific components that Trump wants, according to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. In it must be payroll tax cuts and incentives for manufacturing to return to the states from overseas. In saying this, Meadows said the thought process behind it all is that they keep an eye on “a real, systemic way” that these two things are met and provide significant benefits to the country.

As for a second stimulus check, details remain unknown, though each day seems to bring more information about what people can expect. The latest news suggests that the help could solely be directed at low-income households where a cap would be placed at $40,000 income. Anyone under that threshold would be eligible for another check as opposed to the first round of support that aided anyone under $75,000.

Seeing all of the new developments, many people took to social media to express their thoughts on everything. Here is a look at some comments on Facebook and posts on Twitter about what Trump said and the future of a second check.