Stimulus Checks: Politico's Report on Troubled Stimulus Negotiations Has People Talking
With stimulus negotiations stalled as of Friday, things have been looking grim as far as a second check to U.S. citizens, as well as financial aid to small businesses. A new report from Politico detailed how the inaction could spread well into September, which puts countless people at risk of financial hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This includes Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at financial group MUFG. "We are increasingly concerned that this best-they-can do stimulus from the White House will never make it fully to the execution stage and the economy will be left to sink or swim on its own," Rupkey said. "Washington is either unable or unwilling to provide a lifeline to those who can't swim like the bankrupt state and local governments and the millions of unemployed who have no jobs to return to."
Despite White House Financial Advisor Larry Kudlow's assurance that President Donald Trump's recently-signed executive order will "this moves the ball toward recovery," not many seem to share his optimism. As the situation has no resolution on the horizon, people have been taking to Twitter to vent their frustration over the matter.
We're about to have millions homeless, an economic depression, and the collapse of major cities, yet they still can't stop trying to get one over each other. Both parties are ass. Our leadership has failed. I hope they remember this when people are finally pushed too far.— Arc Bark (@arcticokami) August 11, 2020
prevnext
No rush... its not like people are going hungry, at risk of losing their homes, long testing delays, kids going to school with no national plan, slow mail, and businesses closing 🙄 wonder if they'll feel a sense of urgency if the stock market starts collapsing— Andrew 🌹 (@Lebak17) August 11, 2020
Great! So while Americans are stuck in situations that were due to the neglect of the government in the first place, now they have to sit around and wait for needed aid because nobody can make up their mind in an emergency situation? Make a timely decision, it's your job!— Is that R&d?! (@RandDRap) August 11, 2020
prevnext
That’s because our government doesn’t give a fuck about people.— ATMpHresh (@ATMpHresh) August 11, 2020
It’s corporate policies for corporate businesses and fuck what the people want. If it doesn’t benefit then why would they do it?
Welcome to Corporate America. 2021.
Nothing changes until we change the system ✊🏽
Not surprising that they can't just get this done for the American public because it involves them giving us money and not themselves or trying to tie other things into it that have nothing to do with getting much needed money to people— Daniel Duarte (@wickedjes73r) August 11, 2020
prevnext
I am completely disillusioned with both parties at this point. The US is floundering in every area and all the “leaders” are in a demented pissing match.— NewLifeGirl (@Girl2Life) August 11, 2020
Yeah no that's fine. I don't need that money at all. Not like my cars messed up and I need it to find a job, all the places I could work at are too far to walk. Yeah its fine dude. I'll just lay on my floor of my room and starve to death. That's what the govt. wants right?— GarethJason (@GarethJason) August 11, 2020
prevnext
I still haven't gotten the first one and I need it, I am disabled and can't hold a job. Meanwhile my mom gets government checks for a disability she lied about having, and bashes me because "art is not a real job" like damn I'm trying my best.— Blaire (CEO of Wubs) (@OMGItsRealEggy) August 11, 2020
no rush, of course. it won't impact them so why should it matter? smh. both parties are trash and while they're twiddling their thumbs, trying to play high stakes chess with each other, the people are struggling. ridiculous.— s.s (@dekusmum) August 11, 2020
prevnext
It’s always a good time for a government official to take time off during a pandemic & financial crisis! 🤦♂️— Cowboy Trader (@Walkertexasran) August 11, 2020
honestly what the hell is wrong with them? taking their sweet time meanwhile people are struggling to scrape by. my god.— s.s (@dekusmum) August 11, 2020
prev
Last stimulus checks went out in April. It's August and they're still arguing— currentlymissingDwightPowell (@Shakinmybakin) August 11, 2020