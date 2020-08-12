Stimulus Checks: Politico's Report on Troubled Stimulus Negotiations Has People Talking

With stimulus negotiations stalled as of Friday, things have been looking grim as far as a second check to U.S. citizens, as well as financial aid to small businesses. A new report from Politico detailed how the inaction could spread well into September, which puts countless people at risk of financial hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at financial group MUFG. "We are increasingly concerned that this best-they-can do stimulus from the White House will never make it fully to the execution stage and the economy will be left to sink or swim on its own," Rupkey said. "Washington is either unable or unwilling to provide a lifeline to those who can't swim like the bankrupt state and local governments and the millions of unemployed who have no jobs to return to."

Despite White House Financial Advisor Larry Kudlow's assurance that President Donald Trump's recently-signed executive order will "this moves the ball toward recovery," not many seem to share his optimism. As the situation has no resolution on the horizon, people have been taking to Twitter to vent their frustration over the matter.